Senegal vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Seeking to stay atop the World Cup Qualification CAF Group B standings table, Senegal will play host to DR Congo at Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade on Thursday.
Aliou Cisse's side were last held to a goalless draw by Togo in the group, while Les Leopards will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Sudan.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Senegal vs DR Congo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade
The World Cup Qualification CAF match between Senegal and DR Congo will be played at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium - also known as the Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade - in Dakar, Senegal.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, June 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Senegal vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK and worldwide, the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Senegal and DR Congo is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.
Team news & squads
Senegal team news
Apart from the absence of wingers Krepin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Senegal's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches due to a knee injury.
So Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, Marseille duo Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, and Al-Shabab's Habib Diallo remain as the options in attack.
The likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara and Pape Matar Sarr should otherwise start.
Senegal possible XI: E. Mendy; Sangante, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A. Diallo; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Sarr; I. Ndiaye, H. Diallo, I. Sarr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gomis, E. Mendy, Diaw
|Defenders:
|F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs, Niakhate, Sabaly, A. Diallo, A. Ndiaye
|Midfielders:
|I. Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyate, Ciss, Diatta, P. Sarr, Camara, P. Gueye
|Forwards:
|Jackson, Dieng, I. Ndiaye, I. Sarr, H. Diallo, Sima
DR Congo team news
A few DRC debuts can be expected on Thursday, as coach Sebastien Desabre could hand a start to former Manchester United man Axel Tuanzebe at the back, with Noah Sadiki, Samuel Essende and Timothy Fayulu also raring for their first senior international appearances.
Cedric Bakambu and Silas Katompa Mvumpa have been left out of the squad for the games in June, while Brentford forward Yoane Wissa could see himself feature in attack.
Arthur Masuaku, Gael Kakuta, Theo Bongonda and Meschak Elia are also expected to start.
DR Congo possible XI: Bertaud; Kalulu, Mnemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Elia, Kakuta, Bongonda; Wissa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bertaud, Fayulu, Kabamba
|Defenders:
|Mbemba, Masuaku, Inonga Baka, Kalulu, Batubinsika, Kayembe, Bushiri, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders:
|Moutoussamy, Kakuta, Akolo, Bongonda, Kayembe, Tshibola, Pickel, Diangana, Sadiki
|Forwards:
|Elia, Wissa, Banza, Essende
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Senegal and DR Congo across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 22, 2023
|Senegal 3-0 DR Congo
|African Nations Championship
|September 3, 2011
|Senegal 2-0 DR Congo
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
|September 5, 2010
|DR Congo 2-4 Senegal
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
|August 12, 2009
|DR Congo 1-2 Senegal
|International Friendly
|January 14, 2006
|Senegal 0-0 DR Congo
|International Friendly