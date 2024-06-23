Scotland vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Scotland and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is now or never for Steve Clarke's Scotland in Group A at Euro 2024 as they take on Hungary on Sunday in Stuttgart, knowing only a victory in their final group game can help them progress to the next round.

The Tartan Army is currently sitting third in Group A after being pumped 5-1 in their opener against host Germany before putting in a spirited performance to earn a draw against Switzerland last time out.

The Scots now face Hungary and a win would leave them on four points, giving Clarke's men a decent chance of making it to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides.

Scotland vs Hungary kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: MHPArena

The European Championship match between Scotland and Hungary will be at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Scotland and Hungary is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to name a similarly experienced XI that took to the field against Switzerland on Sunday.

However, he will be without key defender Kieran Tierney, who was forced off by a hamstring issue in midweek and will be absent this weekend. Ryan Porteous is also out, having received a two-game suspension following his red card against Germany.

Scott McKenna should fill in for Tierney in the Tartan Army's back three, while Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie and Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland are also competing for promotion to the first team.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Tierney, Hendry, Cooper, McCrorie, Taylor, McKenna Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Christie, Gilmour, Armstrong, Jack, McLean Forwards: Shankland, Adams, Morgan, Conway, Forrest

Hungary team news

Hungary boss Marco Rossi may be more willing to shuffle his pack, given the Hungarians have little to lose and will undoubtedly attack Scotland from the outset.

Captain Dominik Szoboszlai showed flashes of his usual best against Germany as well, while Hungary have an experienced campaigner in defender Willi Orban and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to call upon at the back as they look to put on a show and bow out on a high here.

Hungary possible XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulascsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders: Lang, Balogh, Szalai, Fiola, Orban, Botka, Dardai Midfielders: Nego, A. Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schafer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Z. Nagy, Kata Forwards: Adam, Varga, Sallai, Csoboth, Horvath

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/03/18 Hungary 0-1 Scotland International Friendly

