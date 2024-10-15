+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Portugal v Scotland - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League A
Hampden Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Scotland vs Portugal Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to find the back of the net in the fourth straight game as Portugal aim to preserve their all-win record at the Nations League when Lusos take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez's side triumphed 3-1 against Poland over the weekend, while Scotland will hope for a turnaround following three straight losses in Group A1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Scotland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay YoutubeWatch here
Scotland National Team YouTubeWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay International YouTube and Scotland National Team YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Scotland vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 15, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Hampden Park

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, October 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Apart from Angus Gunn, Lawrence Shankland and Greg Taylor pulling out of the squad due to injuries, Scotland boss Steve Clark does not have any more injuries to deal with after last weekend's 2-1 loss at Croatia.

Experienced veterans in goalkeeper Craig Gordon and left-back Andrew Robertson will continue to feature, while Che Adams is likely to get the nod over Lyndon Dykes to lead the attack.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gordon, McCracken, McCrorie
Defenders:Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Porteous, Souttar, Devlin, Lindsay, MacKenzie
Midfielders:McTominay, Christie, McTominay, McLean, Forrest, Gilmour, Morgan, Doak, Gauld, Irving
Forwards:Dykes, Adams, Nisbet

Portugal team news

Defender Goncalo Inacio is sidelined through injury, while Francisco Conceicao and Tomas Araujo eye to make it back to the matchday squad after being left out of the Poland win.

Following his full debut at the heart of defense last time out, Chelsea's Renato Veiga could keep his place in the XI unless Martinez opts to pick Antonio Silva from the onset. Ronaldo will start upfront.

Portugal possible XI: D. Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Silva, R. Neves; Jota, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Velho, R. Silva, D. Costa
Defenders:Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Dalot, Viega, Mendes, Cancelo, Araujo
Midfielders:S. Costa, Fernandes, B. Silva, J. Neves, Otavio, Vitinha, R. Neves, Palhinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Trincao, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Scotland and Portugal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 8, 2024Portugal 2-1 ScotlandUEFA Nations League
October 14, 2018Scotland 1-3 PortugalInternational Friendly
November 20, 2002Portugal 2-0 ScotlandInternational Friendly
April 28, 1993Portugal 5-0 ScotlandWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 14, 1992Scotland 0-0 PortugalWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

