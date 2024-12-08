How to watch today's Ross County vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions when they take on Ross County in Sunday's Scottish Premiership tie at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Gers thrashed Kilmarnock 6-0 in the midweek, while the hosts suffered a 5-0 beating at the hands of current runaway leaders Celtic last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ross County vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online through Sky Sports.

Ross County vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Global Energy Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers will be played at the Global Energy Stadium in the town of Dingwall, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, December 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ross County team news

Defender Will Nightingale is ruled out with a knee injury, while Max Sheaf could be back in action here after the midfielder made it to the bench in the Celtic loss last weekend.

Meanwhile, George Harmon marked his comeback from injury and should be in line for another start.

Rangers team news

Neraysho Kasanwirjo is sidelined due to a knee injury the Dutch defender sustained during the last international duty.

Besides, Dujon Sterling, Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo are also unlikely to be available for selection.

