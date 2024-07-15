Rosenborg vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Rosenborg and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United get their preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 season underway when they head to Trondheim to face Norwegian giants Rosenborg on Monday.

While they deservedly celebrated their FA Cup triumph in May, the Red Devils still endured a largely torrid campaign.

The Mancunian giants finished eighth in the Premier League - their lowest-ever finish - and were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage. Despite doubts over his future at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag has held on to his hot seat.

In fact, the Dutchman has been rewarded a contract extension and will be keen to prove himself worthy with desired results next season.

A strong pre-season is exactly what Manchester United needs to gear up for the upcoming campaign. United will be taking a youthful squad to Norway for the first of five friendly matches this summer. Their schedule also includes visits to Edinburgh, Los Angeles, and South Carolina before the Community Shield kicks off in less than a month.

Meanwhile, Rosenborg are already deep into their season, currently sitting in eighth place in the Eliteserien.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Lerkendal Stadion

The match will be played at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway on Monday, July 15, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The preseason friendly between Rosenborg and Manchester United will be available to watch on MUTV in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosenborg team news

Rosenborg will be without the services of Jonathan Augustinsson, who is out of the contest due to a thigh problem. Otherwise, the Danish outfit is in fine shape in terms of their first-team squad.

Head coach Johansson will put on a strong XI to take to the field for the first whistle, including Ole Saeter, who has netted eight times this season.

Marius Broholm has also been in excellent scoring form during the current season, scoring five times in 15 appearances, and the 19-year-old is set to be among the starters against United.

Rosenborg possible XI: Tangvik; Comic, Ceide, Jenssen, Reitan; Vaananen, Selnaes, Nypan; Broholm, Saeter, Reitan-Sunde

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tangvik, Sandberg Defenders: Pereira, Henriksen, Røsten, Nemčík, Jenssen, Cornic, Reitan, Ceide, Volden, Augustinsson, Andersson Midfielders: Nypan, Selnaes, Tagseth, Väänänen, Broholm, Borkeeiet Forwards: Saeter, Nelson, Holm, Sadiku, Frederiksen, Reitan-Sunde, Holte

Manchester United team news

None of the United players involved in either Euro 2024 or the Copa America will travel to Norway. That's a long list of players, including the likes of Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw.

Argentina duo Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho are also missing due to their participation in the Copa America final.

Jadon Sancho will not feature despite returning to first-team training on Friday, with his relationship with head coach Ten Hag allegedly being repaired. The squad is expected to feature a number of youngsters, such as James Scanlon, Habeeb Ogunneye, Will Fish and Harry Amass.

Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia has yet to return to first-team training due to fears over a major knee injury, so he will miss out again, while Mason Greenwood is on the cusp of leaving Old Trafford permanently. Harry Maguire has featured in pre-season training but it is not yet clear if he is fit to play after injury curtailed his 2023-24 season early.

Ten Hag will want to have a strong look at his squad in Norway, so two different XIs will likely take to the field for each half of the contest, with senior stars such as Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Andre Onana available.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Lindelof, Amass; Casemiro, Hannibal, Mount; Antony, Amad, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Malacia, Evans, Kambwala, Fish, Amass, Ogunneye Midfielders: Casemiro, Antony, Sancho, Greenwood, Mount, Mainoo, Eriksen, Diallo, McTominay, Pellistri, Gore. Mejbri, Scanlon Forwards: Højlund, Amad, Rashford

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links