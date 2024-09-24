How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be aiming to book five straight wins in all competitions when they face Alaves in Tuesday's La Liga fixture at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's men last picked up a 4-1 league win against Espanyol, while Alaves are coming off a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Madrid vs Alaves kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

It is possible that Jude Bellingham is rested due to a shoulder issue, and Dani Carvajal could accompany the Englishman after also being forced off with a knock in the Espanyol win.

As it is, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba and Brahim Diaz are sure absentees, while Vinicius Jr, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy would expect recalls in the XI.

Lucas Vazquez will deputise for Carvajal at right-back, while Endrick is likely to be rewarded with a start after scoring twice off the bench.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Endrick, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick

Alaves team news

The visitors' boss Luis Garcia Plaza will only be missing goalkeeper Jesus Owono due to injury.

Carlos Vicente, Carlos Martin and Toni Martinez are all in line to continue in the final third, with Joan Jordan and Ander Guevara in the middle, and Manu Sanchez at left-back.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, Sanchez; Jordan, Guevara; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sivera, Rodriguez Defenders: Sanchez, Abqar, Sedlar, Mourino, Tenaglia, Novoa, Diarra Midfielders: Blanco, Vincente, Guevara, Conechny, Guridi, Stoichkov, Romerom, Protesoni, Jordan Forwards: Villalibre, Martinez, Martin, Garcia, Rebbach

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Alaves across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 14, 2024 Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves La Liga December 21, 2023 Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga February 19, 2022 Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves La Liga August 14, 2021 Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga January 23, 2021 Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga

