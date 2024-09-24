Real Madrid will be aiming to book five straight wins in all competitions when they face Alaves in Tuesday's La Liga fixture at the Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti's men last picked up a 4-1 league win against Espanyol, while Alaves are coming off a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.
Real Madrid vs Alaves kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 24, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
It is possible that Jude Bellingham is rested due to a shoulder issue, and Dani Carvajal could accompany the Englishman after also being forced off with a knock in the Espanyol win.
As it is, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba and Brahim Diaz are sure absentees, while Vinicius Jr, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy would expect recalls in the XI.
Lucas Vazquez will deputise for Carvajal at right-back, while Endrick is likely to be rewarded with a start after scoring twice off the bench.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Endrick, Mbappe, Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick
Alaves team news
The visitors' boss Luis Garcia Plaza will only be missing goalkeeper Jesus Owono due to injury.
Carlos Vicente, Carlos Martin and Toni Martinez are all in line to continue in the final third, with Joan Jordan and Ander Guevara in the middle, and Manu Sanchez at left-back.
Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, Sanchez; Jordan, Guevara; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sivera, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Abqar, Sedlar, Mourino, Tenaglia, Novoa, Diarra
|Midfielders:
|Blanco, Vincente, Guevara, Conechny, Guridi, Stoichkov, Romerom, Protesoni, Jordan
|Forwards:
|Villalibre, Martinez, Martin, Garcia, Rebbach
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Alaves across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 14, 2024
|Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves
|La Liga
|December 21, 2023
|Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|February 19, 2022
|Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves
|La Liga
|August 14, 2021
|Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|January 23, 2021
|Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
|La Liga