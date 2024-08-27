How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim to maintain their perfect record in La Liga this season when they make the trip to Estadio de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men have so far picked up 2-1 victories over both Valencia and Athletic Club, while Rayo have four points in their kitty following their unbeaten start after a 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio de Vallecas

La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Tuesday, August 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Defender Andrei Ratiu is sidelined with a muscle injury, with Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez expected to have a clean health bill otherwise.

Amid possible changes, Isi Palazon and Sergio Camello could replace Oscar Trejo and Randy Nteka respectively from the onset.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Cardenas; Balliu, Lejeune, Mumin, Espino; Valentin, Ciss; De Frutos, Palazon, Embarba; Camello.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cardenas, Batalla, Morro Defenders: Chavarria, Hernandez, Mumin, Balliu, Espino, Lejeune, Fernandez Midfielders: Diaz, Ciss, Palazon, Trejo, Rodriguez, Gumbau, Lopez, Garcia, Valentin, Mendez, Montiel Forwards: De Tomas, Nteka, Camello, De Frutos, Embarba, Bebe

Barcelona team news

Barca will travel without the injured quintet of Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

It is not clear yet whether or not new signing Dani Olmo will be registered in time ahead of the game, but Olmo is either way not expected to start.

Meanwhile, Flick is likely to give Fermin Lopez the nod over Ferran Torres in the XI.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, Bernal Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 19, 2024 Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga November 25, 2023 Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona La Liga April 26, 2023 Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona La Liga August 13, 2022 Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga April 24, 2022 Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga

