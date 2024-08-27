This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP
LaLiga
team-logo
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
team-logo
WATCH ON PREMIER SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaRayo VallecanoBarcelonaRayo Vallecano vs Barcelona

How to watch La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim to maintain their perfect record in La Liga this season when they make the trip to Estadio de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men have so far picked up 2-1 victories over both Valencia and Athletic Club, while Rayo have four points in their kitty following their unbeaten start after a 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date:August 27, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm BST
Venue:Estadio de Vallecas

La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Tuesday, August 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Defender Andrei Ratiu is sidelined with a muscle injury, with Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez expected to have a clean health bill otherwise.

Amid possible changes, Isi Palazon and Sergio Camello could replace Oscar Trejo and Randy Nteka respectively from the onset.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Cardenas; Balliu, Lejeune, Mumin, Espino; Valentin, Ciss; De Frutos, Palazon, Embarba; Camello.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cardenas, Batalla, Morro
Defenders:Chavarria, Hernandez, Mumin, Balliu, Espino, Lejeune, Fernandez
Midfielders:Diaz, Ciss, Palazon, Trejo, Rodriguez, Gumbau, Lopez, Garcia, Valentin, Mendez, Montiel
Forwards:De Tomas, Nteka, Camello, De Frutos, Embarba, Bebe

Barcelona team news

Barca will travel without the injured quintet of Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

It is not clear yet whether or not new signing Dani Olmo will be registered in time ahead of the game, but Olmo is either way not expected to start.

Meanwhile, Flick is likely to give Fermin Lopez the nod over Ferran Torres in the XI.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena
Defenders:Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia
Midfielders:Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, Bernal
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 19, 2024Barcelona 3-0 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
November 25, 2023Rayo Vallecano 1-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
April 26, 2023Rayo Vallecano 2-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
August 13, 2022Barcelona 0-0 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
April 24, 2022Barcelona 0-1 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga

Useful links

Advertisement