How to watch today's Rangers vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On the back of a Scottish Premiership loss against leaders Aberdeen, Rangers are set to welcome Hearts to the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.
With an opportunity to go three points clear of fourth-placed Dundee, Philippe Clement's men will conclude matchday 12 of the Premiership, while relegation-threatened Hearts aim to build on their 2-1 league win over St. Johnstone.
How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams
The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, and is available to stream online live on Premier Player.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time
|Date:
|November 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Ibrox Stadium
The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Rangers team news
Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence are not expected to return to action ahead of the upcoming international break.
Skipper James Tavernier, after he was left out for the midweek 1-1 draw with Olympiacos in the Europa League, would reclaim his spot at the back from Dujon Sterling here.
Cyriel Dessers will spearhead the attack.
Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Bajrami; Dessers.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, Kelly
|Defenders:
|Tavernier, Yilmaz, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi
|Forwards:
|Dessers, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo
Hearts team news
Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor and Yutaro Oda occupy the treatment room at Hearts.
Despite suffering a 2-0 loss to Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, the Jam Tarts boss Neil Critchley is likely to persist with a similar lineup. So captain Lawrence Shankland should lead the line of attack once again.
Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Forrester, Kent, Rowles, Penrice; Boateng, Baningime, Spittal; Forrest, Shankland, Dhanda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Gordon, Fulton
|Defenders:
|Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Oyegoke, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar
|Midfielders:
|Baningime, Grant, Devlin=, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Tait
|Forwards:
|Shankland=, Wilson, Boyce, Drammeh, Vargas
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rangers and Hearts across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 3, 2024
|Hearts 0-0 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|May 18, 2024
|Hearts 3-3 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|April 21, 2024
|Rangers 2-0 Hearts
|Scottish Cup
|February 24, 2024
|Rangers 5-0 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|December 6, 2023
|Hearts 0-1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership