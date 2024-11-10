How to watch today's Rangers vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a Scottish Premiership loss against leaders Aberdeen, Rangers are set to welcome Hearts to the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

With an opportunity to go three points clear of fourth-placed Dundee, Philippe Clement's men will conclude matchday 12 of the Premiership, while relegation-threatened Hearts aim to build on their 2-1 league win over St. Johnstone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, and is available to stream online live on Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence are not expected to return to action ahead of the upcoming international break.

Skipper James Tavernier, after he was left out for the midweek 1-1 draw with Olympiacos in the Europa League, would reclaim his spot at the back from Dujon Sterling here.

Cyriel Dessers will spearhead the attack.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Bajrami; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Yilmaz, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Dessers, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo

Hearts team news

Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor and Yutaro Oda occupy the treatment room at Hearts.

Despite suffering a 2-0 loss to Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, the Jam Tarts boss Neil Critchley is likely to persist with a similar lineup. So captain Lawrence Shankland should lead the line of attack once again.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Forrester, Kent, Rowles, Penrice; Boateng, Baningime, Spittal; Forrest, Shankland, Dhanda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon, Fulton Defenders: Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Oyegoke, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar Midfielders: Baningime, Grant, Devlin=, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Tait Forwards: Shankland=, Wilson, Boyce, Drammeh, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rangers and Hearts across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2024 Hearts 0-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership May 18, 2024 Hearts 3-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership April 21, 2024 Rangers 2-0 Hearts Scottish Cup February 24, 2024 Rangers 5-0 Hearts Scottish Premiership December 6, 2023 Hearts 0-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership

