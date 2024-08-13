How to watch today's Rangers vs Dynamo Kiev Champions League qualifier: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Rangers and Dynamo Kiev, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After Cyriel Dessers' late equaliser in Poland, Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv will be vying for a play-off sport at the Champions League Qualifiers when the two sides meet in the third qualifying round second leg game at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

In last week's first leg third qualifying round fixture, Dynamo held the lead after Andriy Yarmolenko's 37th-minute strike. However, the game ended 1-1 after the 94th-minute equaliser.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, August 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Dessers scored in the 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell at the weekend, where Wolfsburg loanee Vaclav Cerny also found the back of the net.

Defender Robin Propper made his Rangers debut in the same game, while Connor Barron is in line for a start after joining the club from Aberdeen.

Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are unlikely to be selected as the duo are set for exits, while Nicolas Raskin and Oscar Cortes are out injured.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Yilmaz; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Yilmaz, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Davies, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Dowell, Lowry Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Matondo, Cerny, Wright, McCausland, Danilo, Igamane

Dynamo Kyiv team news

Yarmolenko will lead the visitors' line-up as captain, with Vladyslav Vanat spearheading the attack.

Attacking midfielder Vitaliy Buyalskyi will eye a start in the number 10 role, as the line-up is likely to resemble the one from the first leg tie.

Dynamo Kyiv possible XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Popov, Dyachuk, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Buyalskyi, Kabayev; Vanat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Neshcheret, Morhun, Ihnatenko Defenders: Vivcharenko, Dyachuk, Popov, Karavayev, Malysh, Tymchyk, Ceballos, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak Midfielders: Brazhko, Shepelyev, Voloshyn, Shaparenko, Rubchynskyi, Lonwijk, Andriyevskyi, Kabayev, Buyalskyi, Diallo, Tsarenko, Braharu, Pikhalyonok, Mykhaylenko, Peikrishvili Forwards: Yarmolenko, Vanat, Supryaha, Ponomarenko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 6, 2024 Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers UEFA Champions League September 30, 1987 Rangers 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League September 16, 1987 Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Rangers UEFA Champions League

