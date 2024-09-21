+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ibrox Stadium
How to watch today's Rangers vs Dundee Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Dundee will face off in a Scottish League Cup quarterfinal tie at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

While Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland helped the Gers overcome St. Johnstone in the first game of the knockout stage, the Dee registered a 6-1 victory over Airdrieonians to set up this clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Dundee online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish League Cup quarter-final match between Rangers and Dundee will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1, and will be available to stream online live on Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Dundee kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 21, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish League Cup quarter-final match between Rangers and Dundee will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

The hosts will remain without the likes of Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz through injuries.

As Cyriel Dessers and Oscar Cortes slot in for Danilo and Matondo, Rangers manager Philippe Clement is likely to revert to a similar lineup that featured in the League Cup second-round game.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Sterling; Diomande, Jefte; Cerny, Dowell, Cortes; Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, Kelly
Defenders:Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine
Midfielders:Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi
Forwards:Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Dundee team news

Dundee boss Tony Docherty would be without forward Charlie Reilly, besides defensive duo Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy on account of injuries.

Juan Portales and Billy Koumetio will hence continue to partner at centre-back, while Simon Murray leads the line of attack.

Dundee possible XI: McCracken; Ingram, Portales, Koumetio, Larkeche; Mulligan, Sylla, Cameron; Palmer-Houlden, Murray, Tiffoney.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCracken, Carson, Legzdins, Sharp
Defenders:Ingram, Astley, McGhee, Koumetio, Larkeche, Portales
Midfielders:Cameron, Mulligan, Adewumi, F. Robertson, Braybrooke, Sylla, Vetro
Forwards:Main, Tiffoney, Murray, Palmer-Houlden

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rangers and Dundee

DateMatchCompetition
May 14, 2024Rangers 5-2 DundeeScottish Premiership
April 17, 2024Dundee 0-0 RangersScottish Premiership
December 9, 2023Rangers 3-1 DundeeScottish Premiership
November 1, 2023Dundee 0-5 RangersScottish Premiership
October 19, 2022Rangers 1-0 DundeeScottish League Cup

Useful links

