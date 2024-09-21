How to watch today's Rangers vs Dundee Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Dundee will face off in a Scottish League Cup quarterfinal tie at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

While Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland helped the Gers overcome St. Johnstone in the first game of the knockout stage, the Dee registered a 6-1 victory over Airdrieonians to set up this clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Dundee online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish League Cup quarter-final match between Rangers and Dundee will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1, and will be available to stream online live on Premier Player.

Rangers vs Dundee kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish League Cup quarter-final match between Rangers and Dundee will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

The hosts will remain without the likes of Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz through injuries.

As Cyriel Dessers and Oscar Cortes slot in for Danilo and Matondo, Rangers manager Philippe Clement is likely to revert to a similar lineup that featured in the League Cup second-round game.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Sterling; Diomande, Jefte; Cerny, Dowell, Cortes; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Dundee team news

Dundee boss Tony Docherty would be without forward Charlie Reilly, besides defensive duo Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy on account of injuries.

Juan Portales and Billy Koumetio will hence continue to partner at centre-back, while Simon Murray leads the line of attack.

Dundee possible XI: McCracken; Ingram, Portales, Koumetio, Larkeche; Mulligan, Sylla, Cameron; Palmer-Houlden, Murray, Tiffoney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCracken, Carson, Legzdins, Sharp Defenders: Ingram, Astley, McGhee, Koumetio, Larkeche, Portales Midfielders: Cameron, Mulligan, Adewumi, F. Robertson, Braybrooke, Sylla, Vetro Forwards: Main, Tiffoney, Murray, Palmer-Houlden

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rangers and Dundee

Date Match Competition May 14, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Dundee Scottish Premiership April 17, 2024 Dundee 0-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership December 9, 2023 Rangers 3-1 Dundee Scottish Premiership November 1, 2023 Dundee 0-5 Rangers Scottish Premiership October 19, 2022 Rangers 1-0 Dundee Scottish League Cup

