PSG vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will be after the top spot in Group F of the Champions League when they host AC Milan on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.
PSG beat Borussia Dortmund in their group opener but were then beaten by Newcastle United in their most recent continental clash. AC Milan drew their first two matches and are chasing their first win. The Italian team's six-game unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in their most recent outing, a defeat at the hands of Juventus in Serie A.
PSG vs Milan kick-off time
|Date:
|October 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The game between PSG and Milan will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch PSG vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
In preparation for their match against Milan, PSG will welcome back four players - Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa, and Randal Kolo Muani. They were suspended for the previous game.
Unfortunately, PSG will be without the services of Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes who are injured. Marco Asensio's foot injury makes his participation uncertain.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele, Hakimi
|Midfielders:
|Muani, Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola, Dembele
Milan team news
Milan will have to deal with the absence of Marco Sportiello, Samu Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and the long-term absentee Ismael Bennacer.
However, they will have their first-choice goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, back after serving a Serie A suspension. Despite a goalless outing on Sunday, Milan is likely to field their preferred attacking trio of Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, and Christian Pulisic in the final third
Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nava, Mirante, Maignan
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 04, 2012
|AC Milan 1 - 0 PSG
|Friendly
|February 20, 2001
|PSG 1 - 1 AC Milan
|Champions League
|February 14, 2001
|AC Milan 1 - 1 PSG
|Champions League