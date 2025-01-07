How to watch today's Port Vale vs Wrexham EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Port Vale and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Temporarily taking their focus off their league campaigns, Wrexham will take on Port Vale in an EFL Trophy encounter at Vale Park on Tuesday.

Wrexham and Port Vale are looking for consistency in their promotion-chasing runs in League One and League Two, respectively, when they face off in the Northern section round of 16 game of the tournament involving the two leagues apart from academy teams of Premier League sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Port Vale vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the EFL Trophy match between Port Vale and Wrexham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+ and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Port Vale vs Wrexham kick-off time

EFL Trophy - Final Stage Vale Park

The EFL Trophy match between Port Vale and Wrexham will be played at Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent, England.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Port Vale team news

Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Rekeem Harper and George Byers are ruled out due to their respective injuries, and the Valiants' manager Darren Moore is unlikely to risk forward Jayden Stockley here.

Among the changes, goalkeeper Connor Ripley could reclaim the gloves from Ben Amos for this game.

Wrexham team news

The Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson will make wholesale changes from the 1-0 league win over Peterborough United at the weekend.

It may be unlikely that Jacob Mendy and Tom O'Connor will be handed starts; while Jack Marriott, Jamie Jones, George Evans, Luke Bolton and Will Boyle remain sidelined through injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links