How to watch today's Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

El Sadar can witness Barcelona record their eighth straight La Liga win when the Blaugrana take on Osasuna on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike against Getafe in the mid-week has helped Hansi Flick's men maintain a 100 percent record in the Spanish top flight this campaign.
On the other hand, Osasuna return back to their base following a goalless draw at Valencia.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Osasuna and Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|El Sadar
La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, September 28, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Osasuna team news
Iker Munoz and Kike Barja are the long-term absentees at the club, but Osasuna boss Vincent Moreno has plenty of options at his disposal otherwise.
Ante Budimir could be deployed as the centre-forward here, and Bryan Zaragoza can also expect a recall to the XI.
Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Herrando, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro, Gomez; Zaragoza, Budimir, Oroz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|Vidal, Cruz, U. Garcia, Herrando, Areso, Pena, Boyomo, Bretones, Catena
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Moncayola, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Martinez
|Forwards:
|Ra. Garcia, Budimir, Zaragoza, Arnaiz, Benito
Barcelona team news
A host of players continue to miss out for the Catalan giants. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Marc Bernal all occupy the treatment room.
For Saturday's game, Pedri is likely to be handed a start ahead of Marc Casado, while Lewandowski will be supported by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pena, Astralaga, Yaakobishvili
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia, Fort, Martin, Dominguez
|Midfielders:
|Pedri, Torre, Casado, Cuenca, Guillermo
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Osasuna and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 31, 2024
|Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|January 11, 2024
|Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna
|Spanish Super Cup
|September 3, 2023
|Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|May 2, 2023
|Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|November 8, 2022
|Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga