Olympiakos vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

Seeking to overturn a two-goal deficit, Aston Villa are set to take on Olympiakos at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in a second-leg Europa Conference League semi-final tie on Thursday.
Thrylos picked up a 4-2 victory against the Villans in the opening leg of the semis played at Villa Park last week.
Olympiakos vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Karaiskakis Stadium
The UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final match between Olympiakos and Aston Villa will be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, May 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Olympiakos vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final match between Olympiakos and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Olympiakos team news
Olympiacos trio Ruben Vezo, Gelson Martins and Nelson Abbey are all ineligible to play in the Conference League, while Stevan Jovetic remains sidelined due to injury, but Andreas Ndoj and Georgios Masouras are available to return after serving suspensions last week.
Ndoj is in contention to replace David Carmo at centre-back, while Masouras is set to battle with Kostas Fortounis for a start on the right side of the attack.
After netting a hat-trick last week, El Kaabi has moved onto 30 goals in all competitions this season and has also drawn level with Eran Zahavi (eight) at the top of the Conference League scoring charts. The Moroccan is expected to continue up front on Thursday and could be supported in attack by Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Daniel Podence.
Olympiakos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Papadoudis
|Defenders:
|Carmo, Biancone, Ndoj, Retsos, Vezo, Abbey, Ortega, Richards, Rodinei, Quini
|Midfielders:
|Hezze, Iborra, Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Fortounis, Carvalhoa, Masouras, Jovane, Brnic, Podence, Martins
|Forwards:
|Navarro, El Kaabi, Jovetic, El-Arabi, Bah
Aston Villa team news
The Villa quartet of Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Jacob Ramsey are all ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries, while Morgan Rogers is a doubt on account of a muscle issue.
The visitors boss Unai Emery is also facing uncertainties around Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno, Nicolo Zaniolo and Emiliano Martinez.
In case Rogers is not passed fit, either Jhon Duran or Moussa Diaby is likely to start behind Ollie Watkins in attack.
Matty Cash may start on the right, with Leon Bailey on the opposite flank.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Diaby; Watkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden
|Midfielders:
|Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Olympiakos and Aston Villa across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2, 2024
|Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiakos
|UEFA Europa Conference League