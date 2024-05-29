Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Europa Conference League final

Olympiacos and Fiorentina will face off in this year's Europa Conference League final at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday.
Olympiacos beat Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-final and have lost just one out of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Fiorentina also boast a similar record, having lost only once in their last seven outings. They had a more difficult road to the final, with a 4-3 result helping the Italian side edge past Club Brugge in the last round.
- Free bets are on offer via our expert's bookmaker sign up offers guide
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina kick-off time
|Date:
|May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|OPAP Arena
The match will be played at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Olympiacos team news
Olympiacos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will have his full squad fit for Wednesday's final, including former Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetic, who has recovered from a recent injury.
Only Nelson Abbey and Gelson Martins will be unavailable, as neither was included in the club's UEFA squad list.
Olympiakos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Papadoudis
|Defenders:
|Carmo, Biancone, Ndoj, Retsos, Vezo, Ortega, Richards, Rodinei, Quini
|Midfielders:
|Hezze, Iborra, Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Fortounis, Carvalhoa, Masouras, Jovane, Brnic, Podence
|Forwards:
|Navarro, El Kaabi, Jovetic, El-Arabi, Bah
Fiorentina team news
Fiorentina will be missing only one player, winger Riccardo Sottil, who fractured his collarbone earlier this month.
Lucas Beltran, Fiorentina's top scorer in the Conference League this season with four goals, is expected to pair up with either Andrea Belotti or M'Bala Nzola in the attack.
Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
|Defenders:
|Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
|Midfielders:
|Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
|Forwards:
|Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever face-off between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.