Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Europa Conference League final

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olympiacos and Fiorentina will face off in this year's Europa Conference League final at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday.

Olympiacos beat Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-final and have lost just one out of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Fiorentina also boast a similar record, having lost only once in their last seven outings. They had a more difficult road to the final, with a 4-3 result helping the Italian side edge past Club Brugge in the last round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: OPAP Arena

The match will be played at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will have his full squad fit for Wednesday's final, including former Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetic, who has recovered from a recent injury.

Only Nelson Abbey and Gelson Martins will be unavailable, as neither was included in the club's UEFA squad list.

Olympiakos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Papadoudis Defenders: Carmo, Biancone, Ndoj, Retsos, Vezo, Ortega, Richards, Rodinei, Quini Midfielders: Hezze, Iborra, Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Fortounis, Carvalhoa, Masouras, Jovane, Brnic, Podence Forwards: Navarro, El Kaabi, Jovetic, El-Arabi, Bah

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will be missing only one player, winger Riccardo Sottil, who fractured his collarbone earlier this month.

Lucas Beltran, Fiorentina's top scorer in the Conference League this season with four goals, is expected to pair up with either Andrea Belotti or M'Bala Nzola in the attack.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever face-off between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

