How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rangers make the trip to Piraeus to take on Olympiacos in a Europa League contest at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki on Thursday.
Both sides are on six points on the league phase standings table after their wins on matchday three of the competition.
How to watch Olympiacos vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Olympiacos and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.
Olympiacos vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki
The UEFA Europa League match between Olympiacos and Rangers will be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in Piraeus, Greece.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, November 7, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Olympiacos team news
The hosts will remain without some big names, as both Willian and Yusuf Yazici remain sidelined through injury.
However, Italian defender Lorenzo Pirola is available for selection after recovering from his setback, while Kristoffer Velde will support Ayoub El Kaabi in attack.
Olympiacos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Lirola; Hezze, Garcia; Martins, Chiquinho, Velde; El Kaabi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Botis, Anagnostopoulos
|Defenders:
|Ortega, Carmo, Biancone, Pirola, Costinha, Rodinei, Androutsos, Restos, Apostolopoulos, Koutsidis, Ntoi
|Midfielders:
|Stamenic, Garcia, Chiquinho, Oliveira, Bakoulas, Hezze, Papakanellos, Mouzakitis
|Forwards:
|El Kaabi, Martins, Velde, Yaremchuk, Masouras, Kostoulas
Rangers team news
The Gers will be boosted by the return of Brazilian forward Danilo and Czech winger Vaclav Cerny, but Ross McCausland is a doubt.
Oscar Cortes is ruled out with injury, and although Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are back in training, it may be too soon for the latter duo to feature here.
Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, Kelly
|Defenders:
|Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi
|Forwards:
|Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Olympiacos and Rangers across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 26, 2023
|Rangers 1-3 Olympiacos
|Club Friendlies