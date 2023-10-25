Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 4-1 win over PSG have made Newcastle United a force to reckon with in the Champions League when the English side welcome Bosussia Dortmund to St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's men scored another four goals in a match in their league victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, while Dortmund picked up a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in their last fixture.

The BVB will meanwhile look for their first win in Group F following their goalless draw against AC Milan earlier this month.

Newcastle vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Although Sandro Tonali is facing a 10-month ban over betting charges, the midfielder is available for selection for now.

However, the Italian may not start ahead of Alexander Isak as the latter is expected to overcome a knee issue in time for the game.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes will remain sidelined.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Dortmund team news

Apart from missing the likes of Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko and Julian Ryerson, BVB boss Edin Terzic has a fit squad.

Julian Brandt should continue as the key link in midfield, as Niclas Fullkrug looks for his first-ever Champions League goal to his name, while Sebastien Haller also pushes for a start.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund face each other across all competitions.

