This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alexander Isak Newcastle Son Heung-Min Tottenham(C)Getty Images
Premier League
team-logo
St James' Park
team-logo
watch on tnt
GOAL

Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueNewcastle vs TottenhamNewcastleTottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday. Spurs are fourth in the standings, with an eye on securing the top-four, while Newcastle are struggling to climb up from the eighth spot.

Tottenham have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of adding three more points in the bag. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their last outing and will expect nothing less than a win away from home. Newcastle have also not been off the mark, having lost only one out of their last four games. It is expected to be a tight contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date:April 13, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm BST
Venue:St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are grappling with a substantial injury list that includes Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both with ACL injuries), Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (back), Kieran Trippier (calf), Nick Pope (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (ankle), and Miguel Almiron (knee).

To make matters worse, both Matt Targett and Joe Willock are dealing with Achilles injuries and will undergo evaluations before the game.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes
Forwards:Gordon, Isak

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Fraser Forster (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), and Manor Solomon (knee) continue to be unavailable for selection.

There will also be a decision made closer to game time regarding Richarlison, who sat out the victory against Forest due to a knee injury.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
Midfielders:Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
Forwards:Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/12/23Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 1 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
23/04/23Newcastle United 6 - 1 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
23/10/22Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
03/04/22Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
17/10/21Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham HotspurPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement