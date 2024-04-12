Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday. Spurs are fourth in the standings, with an eye on securing the top-four, while Newcastle are struggling to climb up from the eighth spot.

Tottenham have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of adding three more points in the bag. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their last outing and will expect nothing less than a win away from home. Newcastle have also not been off the mark, having lost only one out of their last four games. It is expected to be a tight contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are grappling with a substantial injury list that includes Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both with ACL injuries), Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (back), Kieran Trippier (calf), Nick Pope (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (ankle), and Miguel Almiron (knee).

To make matters worse, both Matt Targett and Joe Willock are dealing with Achilles injuries and will undergo evaluations before the game.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Fraser Forster (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), and Manor Solomon (knee) continue to be unavailable for selection.

There will also be a decision made closer to game time regarding Richarlison, who sat out the victory against Forest due to a knee injury.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/23 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 1 Newcastle United Premier League 23/04/23 Newcastle United 6 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23/10/22 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Newcastle United Premier League 03/04/22 Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 Newcastle United Premier League 17/10/21 Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

