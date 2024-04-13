Napoli vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Frosinone in the Serie A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday. Napoli are eighth in the standings after 31 matches, whereas Frosinone are struggling in 18th spot.

After a poor run of five winless games, Napoli managed to beat Monza in their last outing. They will be confident of making it two wins in a row and going up against a struggling Frosinone will give them a much better chance of claiming it. Frosinone are winless in 10 games so they will be hoping for a miracle.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Frosinone kick-off time

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am BST Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Mathias Olivera is sidelined with a thigh injury, leading to Mario Rui likely starting at left-back. Francesco Calzona may field an unchanged lineup otherwise.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Meret Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Zerbin, Politano

Frosinone team news

Francesco Gelli, Abdou Harroui, and Pol Lirola have all returned to full training and are expected to be options for Eusebio Di Francesco. However, the defensive pair of Anthony Oyono (ankle) and Ilario Monterisi (muscular issues) remain unavailable due to their injuries.

Frosinone predicted XI: Turati; Okoli, Romagnoli, Lirola; Zortea, Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Valeri; Soule, Reinier; Cheddira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Valeri, Lirola Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/12/23 Napoli 0 - 4 Frosinone Coppa Italia 19/08/23 Frosinone 1 - 3 Napoli Serie A 28/04/19 Frosinone 0 - 2 Napoli Serie A 08/12/18 Napoli 4 - 0 Frosinone Serie A 15/05/16 Napoli 4 - 0 Frosinone Serie A

Useful links