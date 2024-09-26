How to watch today's Napoli vs Palermo Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

An in-form Napoli side will welcome Palermo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a Coppa Italia second-round fixture on Thursday.
Antonio Conte's men extended their ongoing unbeaten to four games after last weekend's goalless draw against Juventus in the Italian top flight, while the Serie B side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Cesena.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Napoli vs Palermo online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Coppa Italia second-round match between Napoli and Palermo will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Player.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Napoli vs Palermo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Coppa Italia second-round match between Napoli and Palermo will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, September 26, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Napoli team news
Conte is expected to make rotations for the mid-week tie, with Billy Gilmour set to join Scott McTominay in the middle among the changes.
With Alex Meret emerging a doubt due to a thigh problem, Elia Caprile will be in line to start in between the sticks.
Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Jesus, Marin, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Gilmour, McTominay, Spinazzola; Neres, Raspadori; Simeone.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Contini, Caprile
|Defenders:
|Buongiorno, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
|Midfielders:
|Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
|Forwards:
|Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori
Palermo team news
Returning from a hip injury and having partaken in training, it is to be seen if Palermo boss Alessio Dionisi will consider handing Fabio Lucioni a start, while fellow midfielder Claudio Gomes also remains a doubt.
Although new signing Thomas Henry has appeared in the last couple of games, Matteo Brunori may start upfront for the cup game.
Palermo possible XI: Sirigu; Diakite, Nedelcearu, Nikolaou, Pierozzi; Segre, Saric; Insigne, Blin, Le Douaron; Brunori.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Desplanches, Nespola, Gomis, Sirigu, Cutrona, Di Bartolo
|Defenders:
|Baniya, Lund, Lucioni, Nedelcearu, Diakite, Buttaro, Pierozzi, Peda, Ceccaroni, Nikolaou
|Midfielders:
|Gomes, Segre, Ranocchia, Vasic, Verre, Blin, Saric
|Forwards:
|Di Mariano, Brunori, Insigne, De Francesco, Appuah, Henry, Le Douaron
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Palermo across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 29, 2017
|Napoli 1-1 Palermo
|Serie A
|September 10, 2016
|Palermo 0-3 Napoli
|Serie A
|March 13, 2016
|Palermo 0-1 Napoli
|Serie A
|October 28, 2015
|Napoli 2-0 Palermo
|Serie A
|February 14, 2015
|Palermo 3-1 Napoli
|Serie A