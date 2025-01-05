How to watch today's Motherwell vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling to return to winning ways, Motherwell and Aberdeen will face off in a Scottish Premiership match at Fir Park on Sunday.

While the hosts aim to avert a fifth straight game without a win after the 1-0 loss at Hearts, the Dandies have not seen a win for the last nine games following Thursday's 1-2 defeat against Ross County.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Motherwell vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1, and will be available to stream online live through Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Motherwell vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Fir Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen will be played at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Motherwell team news

The trio of Callum Slattery, Lennon Miller and Ross Callachan are ruled out on account of their respective injuries.

Following a disappointing performance against Hearts, the Well manager Stuart Kettlewell could ring in more changes.

Aberdeen team news

While Ester Sokler is doubtful to feature here, Jack Milne, Pape Habib Gueye and Vicente Besuijen are sure to miss out through injuries.

The Dons manager Jimmy Thelin is likely to hand Kevin Nisbet a start in place of Sokler, while the rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same.

