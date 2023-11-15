Mexico U17 vs Venezuela U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Mexico and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will be hoping to pick up their first win of the U-17 World Cup group stage when they face Venezuela at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium on Wednesday.

Tahiel Jimenez' 75th-minute goal came too late in Mexico's opening game against Germany and the result was a 1-3 defeat. They have won six out of seven games this year before the defeat against Germany and will want to get back on the winning track right away.

Leenhan Romero, with two goals to his name, was the hero for Venezuela who picked up a 3-0 win against New Zealand in their tournament opener. They will be confident of putting up a challenge against Mexico in the upcoming fixture.

Mexico vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9am GMT Venue: Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

The game between Mexico and Venezuela will be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Mexico vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico forward Tahiel Jimenez came off the bench in the 63rd minute to replace Luis Ortiz and scored the team's only goal in the defeat against Germany. He will be hoping to get more minutes in the second game.

Concacaf U17 Championship top scorer Stephano Carrillo remains the first-choice forward for Mexico.

Mexico predicted lineup: Bedolla; Jose Suarez, Adrian Ortellao, Luis Navarlette, Javen Romero; Luis Ortiz, Isaac Martinez, Joseos; Brandon Lomeli, Stephano Carrillo, Fidel Barajas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paolo Bedolla, Fernando Delgado, Roberto Moreno Defenders: Kevin García, Luis Navarrete, Adrian Ortellao, Javen Romero, Javier Suárez, Manuel Sánchez Midfielders: Fidel Barajas, Isaac Martínez, Luis Ortiz, José Urías, Daniel Vázquez, Gael Álvarez Forwards: Tahiel Jiménez, Hugo Camberos, Stephano Carrillo, Mateo Levy, Brandon Lomelí, Francisco Valenzuela

Venezuela team news

Venezuela picked up their first ever U17 World Cup win when they beat New Zealand in their opening game.

While there are no fresh injury concerns in the camp, Leenhan Romero, who scored a brace in the first match, will be hoping to come into the lineup for this fixture.

Venezuela predicted lineup: Jorge Sanchez; Rai Hidalgo, Yiandro Raap, Angel Borgo, Luis Balbo; Jose Correa, Nicola Profeta; Leenhan Romero, Giovanny Sequera, Juan Arango; Lucciano Reinoso.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Lara, Salvador Bolivar Defenders: Pablo Ibarra, Santiago Silva, Yiandro Raap, Rai Hidalgo, Angel Borgo, Luis Balbo Midfielders: Leenhan Romero, Giovanny Sequera, David Martinez, Juan Arango, Miguel Vegas, Frangel Huice, Maiken Gonzalez, Nicola Profeta Forwards: Jose Correa, Lucciano Reinoso, Alejandro Cichero, Junior Colin

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever fixture between these two teams in this age category.

