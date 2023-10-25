Rotherham vs Coventry: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Rotherham and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Rotherham United face mid-table Coventry City as both teams look to brush aside their shambolic start to the campaign.

With just one win from their opening 11 encounters, Rotherham United are seeded in the second last spot in the EFL Championship. Winless since their 2-1 victory against Norwich City, Rotherham United have a daunting task ahead of them if they want to get out of the relegation zone.

Coventry City, on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a narrow defeat against Bristol City. Before their visit to Bristol, Coventry had won two games and drawn two helping them climb up in the league. A win against a struggling Rotherham United would see them rise up till the 9th position. With the table currently jam-packed, Coventry would be confident of winning the encounter and climbing up the ladder.



Rotherham vs Coventry kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham and Coventry City will cross swords at the AESSEAL News York Stadium with kick-off tipped at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Rotherham vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Rotherham and Coventry City will be available to stream on Sky Sports Red Button.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham United will want Jordan Hugill to once again score goals for the side. The young English forward has found the back of the net thrice and could once again be a threat for the opposing defenders.

Fred Onyedinma would be another player who has the ability to run from the midfield to score goals.

Rotherham Predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Blackett, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Clucas, Ferguson, Onyedinma Forwards: Green, Appiah, Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, McGukin

Coventry team news

Jamie Allen had a minor calf issue but the English midfielder has returned to full fitness and could feature in Coventry's starting lineup. Yasin Ayari is also touted to return to Coventry's engine room after missing out against Hull City.

Coventry City Predicted XI: Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Binks; Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva; Ayari; Godden, Wright



Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk Midfielders: Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five games between the two sides, Coventry have won on three several occasions and have drawn two with Rotherham United still vying for their first win.

Date Match Competition 18 Feb 2023 Rotherham 0-2 Coventry Championship 26 Oct 2022 Coventry 2-2 Rotherham Championship 15 Apr 2021 Rotherham 0-1 Coventry Championship 5 Dec 2020 Coventry 3-1 Rotherham Championship 26 Feb 2020 Coventry 1-1 Rotherham League One

