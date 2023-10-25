Rotherham vs Coventry: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

A struggling Rotherham United face mid-table Coventry City as both teams look to brush aside their shambolic start to the campaign.
With just one win from their opening 11 encounters, Rotherham United are seeded in the second last spot in the EFL Championship. Winless since their 2-1 victory against Norwich City, Rotherham United have a daunting task ahead of them if they want to get out of the relegation zone.
Coventry City, on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a narrow defeat against Bristol City. Before their visit to Bristol, Coventry had won two games and drawn two helping them climb up in the league. A win against a struggling Rotherham United would see them rise up till the 9th position. With the table currently jam-packed, Coventry would be confident of winning the encounter and climbing up the ladder.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Rotherham vs Coventry kick-off time
|Date:
|October 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|AESSEAL New York Stadium
Rotherham and Coventry City will cross swords at the AESSEAL News York Stadium with kick-off tipped at 7:45 pm BST.
How to watch Rotherham vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Rotherham and Coventry City will be available to stream on Sky Sports Red Button.
Team news & squads
Rotherham team news
Rotherham United will want Jordan Hugill to once again score goals for the side. The young English forward has found the back of the net thrice and could once again be a threat for the opposing defenders.
Fred Onyedinma would be another player who has the ability to run from the midfield to score goals.
Rotherham Predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johansson, Phillips, Ford
|Defenders:
|Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Blackett, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa
|Midfielders:
|Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Clucas, Ferguson, Onyedinma
|Forwards:
|Green, Appiah, Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, McGukin
Coventry team news
Jamie Allen had a minor calf issue but the English midfielder has returned to full fitness and could feature in Coventry's starting lineup. Yasin Ayari is also touted to return to Coventry's engine room after missing out against Hull City.
Coventry City Predicted XI: Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Binks; Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva; Ayari; Godden, Wright
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wilson, Collins, Moore
|Defenders:
|Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk
|Midfielders:
|Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares
Head-to-Head Record
In the previous five games between the two sides, Coventry have won on three several occasions and have drawn two with Rotherham United still vying for their first win.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18 Feb 2023
|Rotherham 0-2 Coventry
|Championship
|26 Oct 2022
|Coventry 2-2 Rotherham
|Championship
|15 Apr 2021
|Rotherham 0-1 Coventry
|Championship
|5 Dec 2020
|Coventry 3-1 Rotherham
|Championship
|26 Feb 2020
|Coventry 1-1 Rotherham
|League One