Preston vs Southampton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston North End cross swords with Southampton in a top of the table clash in the Championship as both teams look to bolster their position in the league with a win.

Preston currently occupy the fourth position in the table with 21 points from their opening 12 games helping them achieve a solid start this season. Although their swashbuckling run of six consecutive wins has hit a massive roadblock as the home side have drawn twice and lost three in their previous five games pushing them a little down the table. Despite being placed in the top-half of the table, Preston are seeded just 4 points ahead of 13th placed Middlesbrough and further slip ups could derail their scintillating start to the campaign.

Just a point below Preston, Southampton are enjoying a good run off late. Since their disappointing loss to Middlesbrough, the Saints have won thrice and drawn once to take their tally to 20 points. A win could see them displace Leeds United and Preston in the process and occupy the third position in the table. Russell Martins' side have found form at the right moment putting aside their shaky start to the season and the former Premier League side would want to remain in promotion contention with a victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Deepdale Stadium

Preston will face Southampton at the Deepdale Stadium with both teams to kick start the encounter at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Preston vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Sky Sports Arena.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston are tipped to start with the same eleven that featured in their draw against Millwall. Irish midfielder Alan Browne might be the only change who could get a start in the hosts' engine room after failing to feature in Preston's past three outings.

Preston North End Predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen; Keane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Frokjaer-Jensen Forwards: Millar, Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Stewart, Felipe

Southampton team news

Juan Larios and Ross Stewart are the two players sidelined for the Saints due to injuries. Stewart is recovering from an Achilles tendon surgery with the former Sunderland man expected to take some time to fully return.

Despite Ryan Fraser's winning strike for Southampton against Hull City, the Saints might be reluctant to change a winning side and Fraser would be hoping for another appearance off the bench.

Southampton Predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S.Armstrong; A.Armstrong, Adams, Fraser



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Holgate, Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo Forwards: Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Southampton have won four out of five games between the two sides with Preston winning just once back in 2007.

Date Match Competition 20 Jul 2019 Preston 1-3 Southampton Club Friendlies 22 Sept 2011 Southampton 2-1 Preston League Cup 21 Feb 2009 Southampton 3-1 Preston Championship 1 Nov 2008 Preston 2-3 Southampton Championship 22 Dec 2007 Southampton 0-1 Preston Championship

