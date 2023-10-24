Lens vs PSV: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lens and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite sides of Group B face each other in a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League clash as Lens host PSV.

Lens currently lead a difficult Group B having drawn their opening encounter against Sevilla and winning their second fixture against Arsenal. A narrow 2-1 victory before the international break against the Gunners as goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi on either sides of half-time dislodged Mikel Arteta's hopes of winning. Despite just hovering around the drop zone in Ligue 1, Lens have put on a show in Europe's premier club competition and a win against a strong PSV side could see them extend their lead at the pinnacle of the table.

Eredivisie log leaders PSV have been a shadow of themselves when playing in Europe this season as they compete for their first win in Group B. An opening day thrashing by Arsenal and a 2-2 draw against Sevilla have seen the Dutch giants sit at the foot of the table.

But with PSV performing extremely well domestically Peter Bosz would be hoping to see his side replicate their league results in Europe as well. The Rood-witten boast of a perfect record in the Dutch premier division winning nine out of nine games and have the opportunity to turn around their fortunes against Lens.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lens vs PSV kick-off time

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens will face PSV at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST.

How to watch Lens vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Champions League fixture between Lens and PSV will be available to watch on TNT Sports 7.

Team news & squads

Lens team news

Lens will be without the services of Wuilker Farinez and Jimmy Cabot who are both recovering from ACL injuries.

Elye Wahi failed to feature in Lens' clash in Ligue 1 after being suspended but the summer signing is scheduled to return in the clash against PSV and could add the attacking flair to the French side. Deiver Machado and Facundo Medina are also scheduled to return after the South American duo returned from their international duties with Colombia and Argentina, respectively.

Lens Predicted XI: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Fulgini, Abdul Samed, Machado; Sotoca, Thomasson; Wahi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Leca, Pandor Defenders: Danso, Medina, Gradit, Khusanov, Maouassa, Machado, Haidara, Aguilar Midfielders: Samed, Mendy, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Fulgini, Da Costa, Thomasson, Sishuba, Bonte Forwards: Cortes, Guilavogui, Wahi, Said, Sotoca, Balde

PSV team news

Dutch international Noa Lang pulled out of international duty for La Oranje after nursing a hamstring injury and could be unavailable once again.

Joining him on the injury table is the defensive pair of Armando Obispo and Mauro Junior who have lower body injuries and are touted to return soon after training with the side off late.

PSV Predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten; Bakayoko, Til, Lozano; De Jong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Romalho, van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Tillman, Til, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Bakayoko, Lozano, Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, van Duiven

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

Useful links