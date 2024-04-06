This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cardiff City vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two mid-table Championship sides lock horns as Cardiff City host Hull City in an intriguing Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City shook off their streak of two consecutive defeats as they managed a crucial victory against Coventry City last weekend.

Hull City, on the other hand, are winless in their previous five games losing two games on the trot in the league including the 3-1 defeat against Leeds United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cardiff vs Hull kick-off time

Date:April 6, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm BST
Venue:Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City will welcome Hull City to the Cardiff City Stadium on April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Cardiff vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship match between Cardiff and Hull will not be available to watch in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City would be reluctant to start with the same eleven that featured against Coventry as Bulut may be against tinkering with a winning side.

Welsh veteran Aaron Ramsey might be dumped to a substitute appearance once again while the Bluebirds will also be bolstered by the return of Ramsey's counterpart Rubin Colwill.

Cardiff City predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins; Bowler, Siopis, Ralls, Grant; Turnbull, Meite

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Horvath, Alnwick
Defenders:Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand, Collins, Goutas, McGuinness, Ng, Romeo
Midfielders:Ramsey, Turnbull, Siopis, Grant, Colwill, Bowler, O'Dowda, Sawyers, Ralls, Wintle, Antwi
Forwards:Diédhiou, Robinson, Meite, Etete, Tanner

Hull team news

Luton-loanee Ryan Giles hobbled off the pitch for Hull against Leeds alongside club captain Lewie Coyle as the pair remain doubtful for the encounter against Cardiff.

Jacob Greaves would be vying to return to the squad after serving his due suspension.

Hull City predicted XI: Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Zaroury, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Tufan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
Defenders:Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
Midfielders:Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan
Forwards:Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16 Dec 2023Hull City 3-0 Cardiff City Championship
4 Feb 2023Hull City 1-0 Cardiff CityChampionship
9 Nov 2022Cardiff City 2-3 Hull City Championship
15 Apr 2022Hull City 2-1 Cardiff CityChampionship
25 Nov 2021Cardiff City 0-1 Hull CityChampionship

Useful links

