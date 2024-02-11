How to watch the FA Cup match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women will cross swords in a scintillating battle in the FA Women's Cup at Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women produced a sublime performance last time out in the competition as they defeated Watford 5-1 helping them march into the next round of the competition and set up a meeting with Manchester City.

City also had a thundering outing in the previous round as they thumped four goals past Durham without a reply securing themselves a spot in the next round. The Citizens have not lost a match since November in all competitions and would be vying to continue their astounding streak.

Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Meadow Park

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's FA Cup encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

The home side will be without the services of Lina Hurtig (back), Laura Wienroither (ACL) and Teyah Goldie (ACL) as the trio remain confined to the treatment room.

Arsenal would be banking on Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius to spearhead their attack and produce the goods against a strong opposition.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: D'Angelo; Fox, Ilestedt, Codina, Catley; Little, Cooney-Cross; Lacasse, Maanum, McCabe; Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blacksteinus

Manchester City Women team news

The pairing of Poppy Pritchard and Laura Blindkilde Brown were the new signings for Manchester City as they'll be vying to be offered starts in the eleven.

Jill Roord remains the solitary absentee for the visitors as she hobbled off the pitch early on in the last weeks of January.

Without a doubt, all eyes would be on Khadija Shaw with the Jamaican forward netting 14 goals in all competitions this season and once again looking to extend her purple patch in front of goal.

Manchester City Women predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldal, Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 5 May 2024 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City Women WSL 5 Nov 2023 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City Women WSL 2 Apr 2023 Manchester City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women WSL 11 Feb 2023 Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women Women's League Cup 9 Feb 2023 Manchester City Women 1-1 Arsenal Women WSL

