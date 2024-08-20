How to watch today's Lille vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Lille and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lille and Slavia Prague will faceoff in a Champions League Qualification play-off first-leg game at Stade du Hainaut on Tuesday.

Les Dogues defeated Fenerbahce 3-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, where Slavia 4-1 on aggregate against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lille vs Slavia Prague kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stade du Hainaut

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Lille and Slavia Prague will be played at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, August 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lille vs Slavia Prague online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Lille and Slavia Prague will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

Centre-back Aissa Mandi is suspended on account of his red card against Fenerbahce, while Angel Gomes is ruled out with a head injury.

Lille boss Bruno Genesio is expected to recall the likes of Thomas Meunier, Hakon Haraldsson and Jonathan David after resting several players in the 2-0 league win against Reims at the weekend.

Haraldsson, Remy Cabella and David will form the attacking trident.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Santos, Mukau, Andre; Cabella, Haraldsson; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Olmeta Defenders: Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Santos, Fernandes, Ismaily Midfielders: Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Mbappe Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Ilic, Bayo, Bazie, Dago

Slavia Prague team news

Tomas Chory is the main threat for the visitors and should lead the line of attack, while Mojmir Chytil and Lukas Provod will be pushing for starts alongside Ivan Schranz.

Lukas Masopust, Oscar Dorley and Christos Zafeiris should form the three-man midfield on Tuesday.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Kinsky; Holes, Ogbu, Zima; Masopust, Dorley, Zafeiris, Diouf; Schranz, Chory, Provod.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolar, Mandous, Kinsky, Stanek Defenders: Chaloupek, Holes, Zima, Ogbu, Diouf, Boril, Vlcek, Tomic, Zmrzly Midfielders: Wallem, Masopust, Zafeiris, Provod, Dorley, Buzek, Doudera, Vorlicky, Sevcik, Prebsl, Jurasek Forwards: Fila, Chytil, Jurecka, Chory, Schranz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Lille and Slavia Prague across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2009 Lille 3-1 Slavia Prague UEFA Europa League October 1, 2009 Slavia Prague 1-5 Lille UEFA Europa League

