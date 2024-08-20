How to watch today's Lille vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lille and Slavia Prague will faceoff in a Champions League Qualification play-off first-leg game at Stade du Hainaut on Tuesday.
Les Dogues defeated Fenerbahce 3-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, where Slavia 4-1 on aggregate against Union Saint-Gilloise.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Lille vs Slavia Prague kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stade du Hainaut
The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Lille and Slavia Prague will be played at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, August 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Lille vs Slavia Prague online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Lille and Slavia Prague will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Lille team news
Centre-back Aissa Mandi is suspended on account of his red card against Fenerbahce, while Angel Gomes is ruled out with a head injury.
Lille boss Bruno Genesio is expected to recall the likes of Thomas Meunier, Hakon Haraldsson and Jonathan David after resting several players in the 2-0 league win against Reims at the weekend.
Haraldsson, Remy Cabella and David will form the attacking trident.
Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Santos, Mukau, Andre; Cabella, Haraldsson; David.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chevalier, Mannone, Olmeta
|Defenders:
|Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Santos, Fernandes, Ismaily
|Midfielders:
|Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Mbappe
|Forwards:
|David, Sahraoui, Ilic, Bayo, Bazie, Dago
Slavia Prague team news
Tomas Chory is the main threat for the visitors and should lead the line of attack, while Mojmir Chytil and Lukas Provod will be pushing for starts alongside Ivan Schranz.
Lukas Masopust, Oscar Dorley and Christos Zafeiris should form the three-man midfield on Tuesday.
Slavia Prague possible XI: Kinsky; Holes, Ogbu, Zima; Masopust, Dorley, Zafeiris, Diouf; Schranz, Chory, Provod.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kolar, Mandous, Kinsky, Stanek
|Defenders:
|Chaloupek, Holes, Zima, Ogbu, Diouf, Boril, Vlcek, Tomic, Zmrzly
|Midfielders:
|Wallem, Masopust, Zafeiris, Provod, Dorley, Buzek, Doudera, Vorlicky, Sevcik, Prebsl, Jurasek
|Forwards:
|Fila, Chytil, Jurecka, Chory, Schranz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Lille and Slavia Prague across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 17, 2009
|Lille 3-1 Slavia Prague
|UEFA Europa League
|October 1, 2009
|Slavia Prague 1-5 Lille
|UEFA Europa League