Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League qualifier

Kilmarnock will take on Cercle Brugge in a Europa League qualifier at the BBSP Stadium on Thursday.
The winners of this two-legged contest will face Molde FK or Silkeborg IF in the next round. The team from Belgium will fancy their chances away from home, as the hosts are winless in their last four matches. Kilmarnock will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they take the field.
Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge kick-off time
|Date:
|July 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|BBSP Stadium
The match will be played at the BBSP Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Kilmarnock team news
Kilmarnock have added only two players to their squad this summer so far. Forward Bruce Anderson and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie have participated in pre-season training and are expected to make their debut in this game.
Kilmarnock predicted XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Donnelly, Watson, Kennedy; Anderson, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kieran O'Hara, Robby McCrorie
|Defenders:
|Joseph Wright, Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas, Stuart Findlay, Ethan Lake Schilte Brown, Ben Brannan, Ruari Ellis
|Midfielders:
|Brad Lyons, Daniel Armstrong, David Watson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Fraser Murray, Liam Donnelly, Kian Leslie, Liam Polworth, Archie James Traynor
|Forwards:
|Rory McKenzie, Kyle Thomas Vassell, Matthew Kennedy, Innes Cameron, Bruce Anderson, Marley Watkins, Bobby Wales
Cercle Brugge team news
As for Cercle Brugge, new signing Ibrahim Diakite is poised to make his competitive debut at right-back, likely joining Jesper Daland, Boris Popovic, and Nazinho in a four-man defence.
Brugge predicted XI: Warleson; Diakhite, Daland, Popovic, Nazinho; Lopes, Van Der Bruggen; Somers, Goncalves, Augusto; Denkey.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Warleson Steillon Lisboa Oliveira, Maxime Delanghe, Bas Langenbick, Tiemen De Bel
|Defenders:
|Edgaras Utkus, Jesper Daland, Boris Popović, Senna Miangue, Flávio Nazinho, Christiaan Ravych, Jonas Lietaert, Emmanuel Junior Kakou, Ibrahim Diakhite
|Midfielders:
|Lawrence Agyekum, Abu Francis, Alonzo Engwanda, Hannes Van der Bruggen, Bruno Gonçalves De Jesus
|Forwards:
|Malamine Efekele, Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey, Felipe Augusto Da Silva, Alan Minda, Kazeem Olaigbe, Alama Bayo, Thibo Somers, Abdoul Kader Ouattara
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever meeting between Kilmarnock and Cercle Brugge.