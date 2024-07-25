Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League qualifier

How to watch the Europa League qualifier match between Kilmarnock and Cercle Brugge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock will take on Cercle Brugge in a Europa League qualifier at the BBSP Stadium on Thursday.

The winners of this two-legged contest will face Molde FK or Silkeborg IF in the next round. The team from Belgium will fancy their chances away from home, as the hosts are winless in their last four matches. Kilmarnock will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they take the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: BBSP Stadium

The match will be played at the BBSP Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Cercle Brugge online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

Kilmarnock have added only two players to their squad this summer so far. Forward Bruce Anderson and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie have participated in pre-season training and are expected to make their debut in this game.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Donnelly, Watson, Kennedy; Anderson, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kieran O'Hara, Robby McCrorie Defenders: Joseph Wright, Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas, Stuart Findlay, Ethan Lake Schilte Brown, Ben Brannan, Ruari Ellis Midfielders: Brad Lyons, Daniel Armstrong, David Watson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Fraser Murray, Liam Donnelly, Kian Leslie, Liam Polworth, Archie James Traynor Forwards: Rory McKenzie, Kyle Thomas Vassell, Matthew Kennedy, Innes Cameron, Bruce Anderson, Marley Watkins, Bobby Wales

Cercle Brugge team news

As for Cercle Brugge, new signing Ibrahim Diakite is poised to make his competitive debut at right-back, likely joining Jesper Daland, Boris Popovic, and Nazinho in a four-man defence.

Brugge predicted XI: Warleson; Diakhite, Daland, Popovic, Nazinho; Lopes, Van Der Bruggen; Somers, Goncalves, Augusto; Denkey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Warleson Steillon Lisboa Oliveira, Maxime Delanghe, Bas Langenbick, Tiemen De Bel Defenders: Edgaras Utkus, Jesper Daland, Boris Popović, Senna Miangue, Flávio Nazinho, Christiaan Ravych, Jonas Lietaert, Emmanuel Junior Kakou, Ibrahim Diakhite Midfielders: Lawrence Agyekum, Abu Francis, Alonzo Engwanda, Hannes Van der Bruggen, Bruno Gonçalves De Jesus Forwards: Malamine Efekele, Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey, Felipe Augusto Da Silva, Alan Minda, Kazeem Olaigbe, Alama Bayo, Thibo Somers, Abdoul Kader Ouattara

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kilmarnock and Cercle Brugge.

Useful links