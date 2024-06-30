This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jamaica Venezuela Copa AméricaGetty
Copa America
team-logo
Q2 Stadium
team-logo
watch on premier sports
GOAL

Jamaica vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaVenezuelaJamaica vs VenezuelaJamaica

How to watch the Copa America match between Jamaica and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

Jamaica will take on Venezuela in their third and final group game of the Copa America 2024 at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Venezuela have already confirmed their progress out of the group stage with two wins in their first two matches and will be looking to wrap up Group B with a 100 per cent record. Jamaica, on the other hand, have lost their games and are out of the running for the knockout stage. They will strictly be playing for pride.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date:June 30, 2024
Kick-off time:1 am BST
Venue:Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Jamaica vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Jamaica only made a single change to their starting XI from matchday one to matchday two, bringing in Damion Lowe instead of Demarai Gray. The lineup may be rotated since they are already out of the tournament.

Jamaica possible XI: Waite; Hector, Latibeaudiere, Harding; Lembikisa, Lowe, Palmer, Marshall; Nicholson, Gray; Dixon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Boyce-Clarke, Davis, Blake, Waite
Defenders:Bell, Bernard, Hector, King, Leigh, Lembikisa, Lowe, Harding, Pinnock, Bell
Midfielders:Anderson, Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Marshall, Palmer, Latibeaudiere
Forwards:Antonio, Cephas, Dixon, Nicholson, Grey

Venezuela team news

Venezuela had fielded three new faces in their starting XI in their last game, as Jon Aramburu, Eduard Bello, and Jefferson Savarino replaced Alexander Gonzalez, Darwin Machis, and Cristian Casseres in the lineup.

They will be confident of wrapping up their group stage with a third win in a row.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Amaburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Makoun; Lacava, Savarino, Soteldo; Cadiz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romo, Graterol, Contreras
Defenders:Gonzalez, Chancellor, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu
Midfielders:Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava
Forwards:Rondon, Ramirez, Cadiz

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
06/06/16Jamaica 0 - 1 VenezuelaCopa America
28/03/15Jamaica 2 - 1 VenezuelaFriendly
26/03/11Jamaica 0 - 2 VenezuelaFriendly
17/08/62Jamaica 2 - 2 VenezuelaCentral American Games

Useful links

Advertisement