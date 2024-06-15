Italy vs Albania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Italy and Albania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will begin their European Championship title defence when they square against Group B rivals Albania at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

While the Azzurri aim to win back-to-back Euros, the visitors will aim to make it out of the group stage which also consists of Spain and Croatia in only their second appearance in the tournament.

Italy vs Albania kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between Italy and Albania will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, June 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Italy vs Albania online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Italy and Albania is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Nicolo Zaniolo, Domenico Berardi, Destiny Udogie and the suspended Sandro Tonali have all not made the cut in Italy boss Luciano Spalletti's final squad after Francesco Acerbu and Giorgio Scalvini were already forced out due to injuries earlier.

On the other hand, Davide Frattesi and Nicolo Fagioli are included upon coming off a seven-month betting ban, while Nicolo Barella should be able to shake off a muscle problem.

Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma will lead from his undisputed spot in goal, but Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui may need to battle for a starting berth in attack.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Jorginho, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Calafiori, Gatti, Darmian, Bellanova, Mancini, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Barella, Fagioli, Folorunsho Forwards: Scamacca, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Albania team news

Europa League winner and captain Berat Djimsiti is expected to be partnered by Ardian Ismalji at centre-back, with Serie A champion Kristjan Asllani deployed as a playmaker.

Despite Sassuolo's demotion to Serie B, Nedim Bajrami will not lose his spot in the XI, while Armando Broja seems ready to take up the mantle from the now-retired Sokol Cikalleshi.

Albania possible XI: E. Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Bajrami, Seferi; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: E. Berisha, Kastrati, Strakosha Defenders: Balliu, Mitaj, Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimshiti, Mihaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Aliji Midfielders: Gjasula, Bajrami, Laci, M. Berisha, Muci, Ramadani, Asllani, Abrashi Forwards: Manaj, Asani, Broja, Seferi, Daku, Hoxha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Italy and Albania across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2022 Albania 1-3 Italy International Friendly October 9, 2017 Albania 0-1 Italy UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 24, 2017 Italy 2-0 Albania UEFA World Cup Qualifiers November 18, 2014 Italy 1-0 Albania International Friendly

