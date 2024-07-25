Italy U19 vs Spain U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA U19 Championship semi-final

How to watch the European Under-19s Championship semi-final between Italy and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy Under-19s and Spain Under-19s will face off on Thursday at Windsor Park, with both sides looking to book their place in the European Under-19 Championship final.

Defending champions Italy lost their last group game 3-2 to Ukraine but still managed to claim the top spot, while La Rojita finished second in Group B and remain undefeated so far this summer.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Italy U19 vs Spain U19 kick-off time

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm BST Venue: Windsor Park

The U19 Euro semi-final between Italy and Spain will be held at Windsor Park on Thursday, July 25. Kick-off is at 2:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Italy U19 vs Spain U19 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for fans in the UK. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game whereas live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Italy U19 team news

Italy opted to rest several key players last weekend, but the Milan trio of Francesco Camarda, Davide Bartesaghi, and Kevin Zeroli are anticipated to make their return for Thursday's semi-final.

With Christian Corradi sent off against Ukraine, Filippo Mane is set to rejoin the champions' defence, while Renato Marin will resume his duties in goal.

Alongside the emerging star Camarda, coach Bernardo Corradi faces some difficult decisions in the attacking third: Simone Pafundi—who led the Azzurrini in scoring during qualifying and provided two assists against Norway—Bologna's Tommaso Ebone, and Juventus' Lorenzo Anghele are all vying for a spot.

Italy Under-19s possible XI: Marin; Magni, Chiarodia, Mane, Bartesaghi; Mannini, Lipani, Ciammaglichella; Zeroli; Pafundi, Camarda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bartalini, Belli, Mustafic Defenders: Sorelli, Viesti, Zanini, Zannini, Gemmi, Pizzuti, Gallo Midfielders: Cesarini, Schatzer, Renzotti, Donolato, Longobardi, Sciabica, Cimò, Testa, Zappettini, Catena Forwards: Bernardi, Moretti, Bellagente

Spain U19 team news

Spain boss Jose Lana will have to once again make do without the services of new Chelsea signing Marc Guiu, who withdrew from the squad, but Ivan Bravo, Dani Rodriguez and David Mella should form an impressive attacking triumvirate.

Real Sociedad's Daniel Diaz and Real Betis winger Assane Diao are also in the mix, but it may be an unchanged team that starts in Belfast.

Spain Under-19s possible XI: Jimenez; David, Keddari, Gasiorowski, Munoz; Hernandez, Andres, Belaid; Rodriguez, Bravo, Mella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alonso, Astralaga Defenders: Bejarano, Camara, Comendador, Pujols, Ranera Midfielders: Alguacil, Arques, Artero, Escoms, Librán, Rubio, San Martín Forwards: Agote, Eguiguren, García, Gil, López, San Nicolás

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 17/01/24 Italy U19 0-0 Spain U19 U19 Friendly Games 14/07/23 Spain U19 2-2 Italy U19 U19 European Championship 18/01/23 Spain U19 1-0 Italy U19 U19 Friendly Games 15/01/20 Spain U19 1-1 Italy U19 U19 Friendly Games 20/07/19 Spain U19 2-1 Italy U19 U19 European Championship

Useful links