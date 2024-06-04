This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Friendlies
Ireland vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Ireland and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Hungary in an international friendly fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Hungary topped their group during the Euro qualifiers and will be confident of starting the European Championship on a winning note - they will be up against Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in the group stage.

Ireland failed to qualify for the Euros but will be looking to train their squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League which will take place later this year.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ireland vs Hungary kick-off time

Date:June 4, 2024
Kick-off time:7.45 pm BST
Venue:Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ireland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Nathan Collins sustained a knee injury on the final day of the Premier League season. As a result of that, Jake O'Brien now has the opportunity for his debut.

Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene is absent due to personal reasons, while Gavin Bazunu, Evan Ferguson, and John Egan are all sidelined with injuries.

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Omobamidele, O'Shea, O'Brien, Stevens; Szmodics, Knight, Cullen, Johnston; Idah.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary, Harrington
Defenders:Coleman, Brady, Duffy, Doherty, Stevens, O'Shea, Scales, O'Brien, Lawal
Midfielders:Cullen, O'Dowda, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Smallbone, Sykes, Azaz
Forwards:Idah, Parrott, Obafemi, Szmodics, Cannon

Hungary team news

Marco Rossi's squad is fully fit for the two pre-Euro 2024 warm-up matches, and he will look to heavily rotate players across both upcoming friendly games to ready the team for the upcoming tournament.

Hungary predicted XI: Gulacsi; Balogh, Lang, Szalai; Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gulácsi, Dibusz, Tóth
Defenders:Lang, Mocsi, Szalai, Balogh, Dárdai, Szalai, Orbán
Midfielders:Négo, Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schäfer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Nagy
Forwards:Ádám, Varga, Sallai, Horváth, Vancsa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/06/21Hungary 0 - 0 Republic of IrelandFriendly
05/06/12Hungary 0 - 0 Republic of IrelandFriendly
29/05/93Republic of Ireland 2 - 4 HungaryFriendly
11/09/91Hungary 1 - 2 Republic of IrelandFriendly
04/06/89Republic of Ireland 2 - 0 HungaryWorld Cup qualifier

Useful links

