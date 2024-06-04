Ireland vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Ireland and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Hungary in an international friendly fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Hungary topped their group during the Euro qualifiers and will be confident of starting the European Championship on a winning note - they will be up against Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in the group stage.

Ireland failed to qualify for the Euros but will be looking to train their squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League which will take place later this year.

Ireland vs Hungary kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ireland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Nathan Collins sustained a knee injury on the final day of the Premier League season. As a result of that, Jake O'Brien now has the opportunity for his debut.

Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene is absent due to personal reasons, while Gavin Bazunu, Evan Ferguson, and John Egan are all sidelined with injuries.

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Omobamidele, O'Shea, O'Brien, Stevens; Szmodics, Knight, Cullen, Johnston; Idah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary, Harrington Defenders: Coleman, Brady, Duffy, Doherty, Stevens, O'Shea, Scales, O'Brien, Lawal Midfielders: Cullen, O'Dowda, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Smallbone, Sykes, Azaz Forwards: Idah, Parrott, Obafemi, Szmodics, Cannon

Hungary team news

Marco Rossi's squad is fully fit for the two pre-Euro 2024 warm-up matches, and he will look to heavily rotate players across both upcoming friendly games to ready the team for the upcoming tournament.

Hungary predicted XI: Gulacsi; Balogh, Lang, Szalai; Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Dibusz, Tóth Defenders: Lang, Mocsi, Szalai, Balogh, Dárdai, Szalai, Orbán Midfielders: Négo, Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schäfer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Nagy Forwards: Ádám, Varga, Sallai, Horváth, Vancsa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/06/21 Hungary 0 - 0 Republic of Ireland Friendly 05/06/12 Hungary 0 - 0 Republic of Ireland Friendly 29/05/93 Republic of Ireland 2 - 4 Hungary Friendly 11/09/91 Hungary 1 - 2 Republic of Ireland Friendly 04/06/89 Republic of Ireland 2 - 0 Hungary World Cup qualifier

