How to watch today's Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on their unbeaten start when they square off in a Carabao Cup first-round match at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday.
In the opening matchday of the Championship at the weekend, the Tigers forced Bristol City into a 1-1 draw, while the Owls thrashed Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle 4-0.
Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|MKM Stadium
The Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, August 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Hull City team news
Hull boss Tim Walter will make changes for the cup game, as summer arrivals Finley Burns and Liam Millar will eye starts.
Meanwhile, the likes of Marvin Mehlem and Oscar Estupinan could keep their places in the XI.
Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Longman, Jean-Michael Seri and Cody Drameh are all unlikely to be available for selection.
Hull City possible XI: Racioppi; Coyle, Jones, Burns, Fleming; Simons; Omur, Mehlem, Jarvis, Millar; Estupinan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi
|Defenders:
|Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee
|Midfielders:
|Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle
|Forwards:
|Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Wednesday manager Danny Rohl will also make rotations. As such, summer signings Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill will line up for their full debuts, with Ike Ugbo also looking to start from the onset.
In attack, Ugbo would be joined by Josh Windass in the number 10 position, while Svante Ingelssson and Liam Palmer are likely to start in the centre of the park.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Johnson; Ingelsson, Palmer; Kabacki, Windass, McNeill; Ugbo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Hamer, Charles
|Defenders:
|Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
|Midfielders:
|Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
|Forwards:
|Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 1, 2024
|Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Hull City
|Championship
|August 12, 2023
|Hull City 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|January 1, 2020
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Hull City
|Championship
|October 1, 2019
|Hull City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|January 12, 2019
|Hull City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship