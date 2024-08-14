This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carabao Cup
The MKM Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Carabao CupHullSheffield WednesdayHull vs Sheffield Wednesday

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on their unbeaten start when they square off in a Carabao Cup first-round match at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday.

In the opening matchday of the Championship at the weekend, the Tigers forced Bristol City into a 1-1 draw, while the Owls thrashed Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 14, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:MKM Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, August 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Hull boss Tim Walter will make changes for the cup game, as summer arrivals Finley Burns and Liam Millar will eye starts.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marvin Mehlem and Oscar Estupinan could keep their places in the XI.

Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Longman, Jean-Michael Seri and Cody Drameh are all unlikely to be available for selection.

Hull City possible XI: Racioppi; Coyle, Jones, Burns, Fleming; Simons; Omur, Mehlem, Jarvis, Millar; Estupinan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi
Defenders:Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee
Midfielders:Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle
Forwards:Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl will also make rotations. As such, summer signings Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill will line up for their full debuts, with Ike Ugbo also looking to start from the onset.

In attack, Ugbo would be joined by Josh Windass in the number 10 position, while Svante Ingelssson and Liam Palmer are likely to start in the centre of the park.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Johnson; Ingelsson, Palmer; Kabacki, Windass, McNeill; Ugbo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Hamer, Charles
Defenders:Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
Midfielders:Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
Forwards:Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 1, 2024Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Hull CityChampionship
August 12, 2023Hull City 4-2 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
January 1, 2020Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Hull CityChampionship
October 1, 2019Hull City 1-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
January 12, 2019Hull City 3-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship

Useful links

