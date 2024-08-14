How to watch today's Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on their unbeaten start when they square off in a Carabao Cup first-round match at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday.

In the opening matchday of the Championship at the weekend, the Tigers forced Bristol City into a 1-1 draw, while the Owls thrashed Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: MKM Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, August 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Hull boss Tim Walter will make changes for the cup game, as summer arrivals Finley Burns and Liam Millar will eye starts.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marvin Mehlem and Oscar Estupinan could keep their places in the XI.

Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Longman, Jean-Michael Seri and Cody Drameh are all unlikely to be available for selection.

Hull City possible XI: Racioppi; Coyle, Jones, Burns, Fleming; Simons; Omur, Mehlem, Jarvis, Millar; Estupinan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi Defenders: Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee Midfielders: Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle Forwards: Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl will also make rotations. As such, summer signings Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill will line up for their full debuts, with Ike Ugbo also looking to start from the onset.

In attack, Ugbo would be joined by Josh Windass in the number 10 position, while Svante Ingelssson and Liam Palmer are likely to start in the centre of the park.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Johnson; Ingelsson, Palmer; Kabacki, Windass, McNeill; Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson Forwards: Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 1, 2024 Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Hull City Championship August 12, 2023 Hull City 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship January 1, 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Hull City Championship October 1, 2019 Hull City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship January 12, 2019 Hull City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

