Hull City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hull City are set to take on Newcastle United in a club friendly at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.
So far, following a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, the Tigers are yet to pick a win (D1 L2) as they prepare for the upcoming season.
On the other hand, the Magpies have returned from an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of A-League All Stas in Melbourne.
Hull City vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm BST
|Venue:
|MKM Stadium
The pre-season friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.
It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Saturday, July 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Hull City vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Hull City and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Tigers+.
Team news & squads
Hull City team news
With the likes of Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Ozan Tufan on their way out this summer, new signings Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh will be raring for action this weekend.
Jean Michael Seri will also be pushing for a start here, while Henry Sandat could continue upfront alongside Harry Vaughan.
Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Drameh, Smith, Ashbee, Giles; Coyle, Seri, Simons, Tinsdale; Sandat, Vaughan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Cartwright
|Defenders:
|Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Fleming, Furlong, Smith, Taylor, Ashbee, Drameh
|Midfielders:
|Vaughan, Simons, Seri, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle, Omur
|Forwards:
|Sinik, Longman, Estupinan, Lokilo, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming
Newcastle United team news
Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes are on a break after representing England and Brazil at Euro 2024 and the Copas, respectively.
Defender Lloyd Kelly could make his Newcastle debut after joining the Magpies from Bournemouth, as also for Lewis Hall following his permanent move to the club.
Stars such as Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak should also start.
Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Vlachodimos, Gillespie, Ruddy
|Defenders:
|Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn
|Midfielders:
|Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, White, Miley
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak, Wilson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Newcastle United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 24, 2018
|Hull City 2-2 Newcastle United
|Club Friendlies
|November 29, 2016
|Hull City 1-1 (3-1 pen.) Newcastle United
|Carabao Cup
|January 31, 2015
|Hull City 0-3 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|September 20, 2014
|Newcastle United 2-2 Hull City
|Premier League
|March 1, 2014
|Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United
|Premier League