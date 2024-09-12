+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-WOMEN-U-20-WORLD CUP-JPN-GHA
GOAL

How to watch today's Japan Women U20 vs Nigeria Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

JapanNigeria

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan host Nigeria in the round of 16 of the U20 Women's World Cup game on Thursday at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogotá, Colombia.

The visitors secured their spot in the knockout stage after recording victories over South Korea and Venezuela, despite a 3-1 defeat against Germany sandwiched in between. They now go up against a formidable Japan side, one of the tournament's strongest teams, having netted an impressive 13 goals while conceding just one on their way to the round of 16.

On the other hand, the hosts dominated New Zealand with a 7-0 victory, overwhelmed Ghana 4-1, and secured a 2-0 win over Austria. The Asian powerhouses secured a 2-0 victory over Nicole Ojukwu’s Austria, courtesy of a double from Maya Hijjikata.

This dominant performance saw them finish with a perfect nine points, scoring 13 goals while conceding just one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Nigeria U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and Nigeria will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan vs Nigeria U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:Friday, September 13, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 am BST
Venue:Estadio Metropolitano de Techo

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and Nigeria will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.

It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Thursday, September 12, 2024 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Japan U20 team news

Japan is a dominant force in this arena, with a notable history of competing in eight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups and securing the championship in 2018. Under the guidance of head coach Michihasa Kano, the squad is largely made up of domestic players, with only four currently based overseas.

They enter this match as one of the tournament's standout teams, having breezed through Group E with a flawless record. Their offensive prowess is highlighted by an impressive 13 goals scored, while they’ve conceded only one.

Japan U20 Women possible XI: Okuma; Shiragaki, Okamura, Hayashi, Sasaki; Koyama, Tsunoda, Matsukubo; Matsunaga, Wada, Hijikata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okuma, Iwasaki, Wulf
Defenders:Kashimura, Okamura, Yoneda, Sasaki, Koyama, Shiragaki
Midfielders:Hayashi, Tsunoda, Oyama, Ujihara, Kubota, Hayama, Amano, Matsunaga, Itamura
Forwards:Sasai, Matsukubo, Hijikata

Nigeria U20 Women team news

The Falconets are gearing up to field a formidable starting XI, with Faith Omilana likely to take charge in goal. In defense, the backline is expected to feature Comfort Folorunsho, Shukurat Oladipo, Rofiat Imuran, and Jumoke Alani, creating a strong defensive rearguard.

In midfield, Oluchi Ohaegbulam is set to pull the strings, with the likes of Aminat Omowunmi Bello, Yina Adoo, Chioma Olise, and Olushola Shobowale providing support to maintain possession and control the flow of play.

In attack, the offensive unit will be led by Janet Akekoromowei, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Flourish Sabastine, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who will look to provide the firepower needed to find the back of the net.

Nigeria U20 Women possible XI: Bakare; Alani, Oladipo, Folorunsho, Imuran; Sabastine, Bello, Ohaegbulam; Sabastine, Okwuchukwu, Akekoromowei

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Omilana, Mgbechi, Bakare
Defenders:Folorunsho, Oyinlola, Ohaegbulem, Alani, Oladipo, Oladeji
Midfielders:Yina, Olise, Shobowale, Igbokwe
Forwards:Sabastine, Imuran, Ajakaye, Bello, Okwuchukwu, Osigwe, Nkpa, Akekoromowei

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/11/16Japan U20 6-0 Nigeria U20U-20 Women's World Championship
08/09/12Nigeria U20 1-2 Japan U20U-20 Women's World Championship
17/07/10Nigeria U20 2-1 Japan U20U-20 Women's World Championship

Useful links

