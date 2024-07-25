This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto France Women 2024Getty
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Groupama Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON DISCOVERY+
Anselm Noronha

France Women vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

Summer OlympicsFranceColombiaFrance vs Colombia

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France Women will open their 2024 Olympics campaign against Colombia Women at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday.

After a fourth-place finish in 2012 and a quarterfinal finish in the Brazil 2016 edition, this is Les Bleues' third appearance in the Summer Olympics.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas will aim to make it past the group stage in their third attempt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 25, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, July 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

discovery+Watch here
Eurosport 1Watch here

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 1 and discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

France Women team news

With a squad limited to 18 players, manager Herve Renard had to make some tough choices and placed the likes of Solene Durand, Eve Perisset, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho among the reserves.

Elisa De Almeida, Griedge Mbock, Wendie Renard and Sakina Karchaoui should lineup as the back-four, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto leading the line alongside Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Henry, Geyoro, Bacha; Diani, Katoto, Dali

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud
Defenders:Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy
Midfielders:Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali
Forwards:Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Colombia Women team news

Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo will be deployed as the centre-forward, flanked by Pachuca's Catalina Usme and Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez.

At the back, Carolina Arias, Angela Baron, Jorelyn Carabali and Manuela Vanegas will line up in front of Catalina Perez in goal.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; C. Arias, Baron, Carabali, Vanegas; Santos, Montoya, Restrepo; Usme, Caicedo, Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Perez, Tapia, Sepulveda
Defenders:Vanegas, D. Arias, Caracas, Minota, Baron, Carabali, C. Arias
Midfielders:Montoya, Restrepo, Santos, Izquierdo, Salazar, Bonilla, Andrade, Reyes
Forwards:Pavi, Ramirez, Usme, Caicedo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France Women and Colombia Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 7, 2023France 5-2 ColombiaFriendlies Women
August 3, 2016France 4-0 ColombiaOlympics Women
June 13, 2015France 0-2 ColombiaFIFA Women's World Cup
July 31, 2012France 1-0 ColombiaOlympics Women

Useful links

Advertisement