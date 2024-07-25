France Women vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France Women will open their 2024 Olympics campaign against Colombia Women at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday.

After a fourth-place finish in 2012 and a quarterfinal finish in the Brazil 2016 edition, this is Les Bleues' third appearance in the Summer Olympics.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas will aim to make it past the group stage in their third attempt.

France Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, July 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Colombia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 1 and discovery+.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

With a squad limited to 18 players, manager Herve Renard had to make some tough choices and placed the likes of Solene Durand, Eve Perisset, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho among the reserves.

Elisa De Almeida, Griedge Mbock, Wendie Renard and Sakina Karchaoui should lineup as the back-four, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto leading the line alongside Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Henry, Geyoro, Bacha; Diani, Katoto, Dali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali Forwards: Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Colombia Women team news

Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo will be deployed as the centre-forward, flanked by Pachuca's Catalina Usme and Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez.

At the back, Carolina Arias, Angela Baron, Jorelyn Carabali and Manuela Vanegas will line up in front of Catalina Perez in goal.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; C. Arias, Baron, Carabali, Vanegas; Santos, Montoya, Restrepo; Usme, Caicedo, Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Tapia, Sepulveda Defenders: Vanegas, D. Arias, Caracas, Minota, Baron, Carabali, C. Arias Midfielders: Montoya, Restrepo, Santos, Izquierdo, Salazar, Bonilla, Andrade, Reyes Forwards: Pavi, Ramirez, Usme, Caicedo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France Women and Colombia Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 7, 2023 France 5-2 Colombia Friendlies Women August 3, 2016 France 4-0 Colombia Olympics Women June 13, 2015 France 0-2 Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup July 31, 2012 France 1-0 Colombia Olympics Women

