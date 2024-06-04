France Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between France Women and England Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against France Women when the two nations face off in the reverse fixture of the UEFA Women's Euro qualifiers at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Tuesday.

The defeat at St. James' Park saw the Lionesses occupy the third spot in Group A3, while Les Bleues would want to maintain their perfect record in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs England Women kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

The UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between France Women and England Women will be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, June 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between France Women and England Women will be broadcast live on TV on ITV and STV, with live streaming available on ITVX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

Forward Eugenie Le Sommer is sidelined with a knee injury, while Vicki Becho is back from a ban.

However, France coach Herve Renard could name a similar line-up from last time out.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Dali, Toletti, Bacha; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Perisset, Samoura Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Le Garrec, Toletti, Dali, Benyahia Forwards: Katolo, Diani, Ribadeira, Baltimore, Dufour, Cascarino, Becho

England Women team news

Chelsea's Lauren James missed out on account of a foot problem, while goalkeeper Mary Earps picked up a hid injury in Friday's loss. So Hannah Hampton is set to deputise in goal.

Meanwhile, England boss Sarina Wiegman may also think of handing starts to the likes of Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly this time around.

England Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Toone, Walsh; Mead, Hemp, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hampton, Keating, Thomas Defenders: Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Williamson, Carter, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner Midfielders: Walsh, Kirby, Toone, Park, Clinton, Kearns Forwards: Hemp, Mead, Kelly, Russo, Beever-Jones, Naz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France Women and England Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 31, 2024 England 1-2 France UEFA Women's Championship Qualification April 9, 2021 France 3-1 England International women's friendly March 1, 2018 England 4-1 France SheBelieves Cup October 20, 2017 France 1-0 England International women's friendly July 30, 2017 England 1-0 France UEFA Women's Chamionship

