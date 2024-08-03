How to watch today's France Women vs Brazil Women Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Brazil Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France Women and Brazil Women will clash at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday in a bid to claim a semi-final spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

while France topped Group A after beating New Zealand 2-1 in their final group game, Brazil landed themselves one of the best third-placed teams despite back-to-back defeats against Japan and Spain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France Women and Brazil Women will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, August 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France Women and Brazil Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+ and Eurosport 5.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

Captain Wendie Renard could shake off her injury in time for the quarter-final tie, while Sandie Toletti and Kadidiatou Diani will also be expecting to see themselves back in the XI.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the Olympics goalscoring charts with five goals to her name.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali Forwards: Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Brazil Women team news

Brazil legend Marta is suspended on account of her red card in last weekend's 2-0 loss against Spain, while full-back Antonia is a doubt on account of a knock.

Head coach Arthur Elias may think of bringing in Jheniffer and Gabi Portilho in attack versus France.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lorena; Thais, Tarciane, Lauren, Tamires; Ludmila, Duda, Yaya, Jheniffer; Kerolin, Portilho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lorena, Taina Defenders: Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Tamires, Yasmin, Ferreira Midfielders: Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria Forwards: Kerolin, Adriana, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France Women and Brazil Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 29, 2023 France 2-1 Brazil FIFA Women's World Cup February 19, 2022 France 2-1 Brazil Turnoi de France March 7, 2020 France 1-0 Brazil Turnoi de France June 23, 2019 France 2-1 AET Brazil FIFA Women's World Cup November 10, 2018 France 3-1 Brazil Friendlies Women

