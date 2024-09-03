How to watch today's France vs Brazil Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will be looking to make the U20 Women's World Cup knockouts with a game to spare when they take on France at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Tuesday.

In their respective opening games in Group B, Rosana's side thrashed tournament debutants Fiji 9-0, while Les Bleuettes were held to a 3-3 draw by Canada.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France U20 Women vs Brazil U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK) and worldwide, the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

France U20 Women vs Brazil U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm BST Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Colombia.

It will kick off at 11 pm BST on Tuesday, September 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

France U20 Women team news

Ringler may not look to make too many changes from the Canada draw, with Juliette Mossard likely to continue alongside two-goal Dona Scannapieco in attack.

Among the possible changes, Melinda Mendy and Shana Chossenotte could start ahead of Choe Neller and Airine Fontaine respectively towards the left side of midfield.

France U20 Women possible XI: Belhadj; Sierra, Haelewyn, Diaz, Notel; Haugou, Seguin, Melinda Mendy, Chossenoote; Mossard, Scannapieco.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Belhadj, Francart, Dumas Defenders: Haelewyn, Lejeune, Sierra, Notel, Diaz Midfielders: Bourgain, Seguin, Neller, Mossard, Maeline Mendy, Melinda Mendy Forwards: Hurtre, Haugou, Yetna, Fontaine, Chossenotte, Scannapieco, Joseph

Brazil U20 Women team news

Rosana may not have a reason to tinker with her winning combination.

However, although there were six different goalscorers in Lara, Vitoria Amaral, Natalia Vendito, Priscila, Milena, Fernanda and Gisele against Fiji last time out, Fernanda and Gisele may need to be content with starting as a substitute once again.

Brazil U20 Women possible XI: Rillary; Guta, Rebeca, Carla; Fernandes, Amaral, Lara, Guima; Milena, Priscila; Vendito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rillary, Mayrink, Mari Defenders: Fernandes, Guta, Carla, Rebeca, Guimaraes, Ravena, Mineira Midfielders: Maiara, Amaral, Marzia, Lara, Carol Forwards: Vendito, Priscila, Dudinha, Milena, Fernanda, Gisele

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France U20 Women and Brazil U20 Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2019 Brazil 0-1 France U20 Women's national team friendly

