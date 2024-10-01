This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
formula eGetty Images
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the UK

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's how you'll be able to tune in to the world's greatest electric racing competition as Season 11 kicks off

The 2024-25 Formula E season is ready to burn rubber once more, as teams and drivers prepare to travel from Sao Paulo to Shanghai and Miami to Monaco across another action-packed campaign.

With almost a dozen locations to be visited by a host of competitors, Season 11 is shaping up to be a cracker of a campaign as ex-Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein looks to defend the title he won with Porsche last term.

For fans tuning in from the United Kingdom, however, how will you be able to watch all of the races unfold this year? What does the schedule look like, and which channels will broadcast the action?

Article continues below

Below, GOAL has all the details on where to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the UK, including who will show it and how you can catch it all.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

Pascal Wehrlein Formula E 2024Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through TNT Sports and stream through discovery+. Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month.

Watch Formula E on TNT Sports
Sign up today

2024-25 Formula E Schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the UK.

DateRaceCircuit
Saturday, December 7Sao Paulo ePrixSao Paulo Street Circuit
Saturday, January 11Mexico City ePrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Friday, February 14Jeddah ePrixJeddah Corniche Circuit
Saturday, February 15Jeddah ePrixJeddah Corniche Circuit
Saturday, March 8TBCTBC
Saturday, April 12Miami ePrixHomestead–Miami Speedway
Saturday, May 3Monaco ePrixCircuit de Monaco
Saturday, May 4Monaco ePrixCircuit de Monaco
Saturday, May 17Tokyo ePrixTokyo Street Circuit
Sunday, May 18Tokyo ePrixTokyo Street Circuit
Saturday, May 31Shanghai ePrixShanghai International Circuit
Sunday, June 1Shanghai ePrixShanghai International Circuit
Saturday, June 21Jakarta ePrixJakarta International e-Prix Circuit
Saturday, July 12Berlin ePrixTempelhof Airport Street Circuit
Sunday, July 13Berlin ePrixTempelhof Airport Street Circuit
Saturday, July 26London ePrixExCeL London
Sunday, July 27London ePrixExCeL London

Frequently asked questions

Formula E has had ten prior seasons, and the upcoming campaign is scheduled to be its eleventh edition.

Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein is the defending drivers' champion in Formula E, having won his first title last term.

Jaguar are the defending teams' champion in Formula E, having earned 368 points last season through drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy.

While both forms of motorsport offer high-speed racing, there are key differences between both Formula E and Formula One. Formula E cars are fully electric, while Formula One vehicles are powered by traditional engines.

Additionally, Formula E races are significantly shorter than those in Formula One, while top speeds are also conversely limited compared to the latter format.

There are several ex-Formula One drivers who have made the move to Formula E over the years, including defending champion Pascal Wehrlein, who raced between 2016 and 2017 for Manor and Sauber.

Others include Nyck de Vries, who competed for Williams and Scuderia AlphaTauri, and Stoffel Vandoorne, who raced for McLaren.