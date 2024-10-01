How to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the UK

Here's how you'll be able to tune in to the world's greatest electric racing competition as Season 11 kicks off

The 2024-25 Formula E season is ready to burn rubber once more, as teams and drivers prepare to travel from Sao Paulo to Shanghai and Miami to Monaco across another action-packed campaign.

With almost a dozen locations to be visited by a host of competitors, Season 11 is shaping up to be a cracker of a campaign as ex-Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein looks to defend the title he won with Porsche last term.

For fans tuning in from the United Kingdom, however, how will you be able to watch all of the races unfold this year? What does the schedule look like, and which channels will broadcast the action?

Below, GOAL has all the details on where to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the UK, including who will show it and how you can catch it all.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through TNT Sports and stream through discovery+. Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month.

2024-25 Formula E Schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the UK.