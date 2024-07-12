England Women vs Ireland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England will take on Ireland in the Women's Euro qualifiers at Carrow Road on Friday.
England are third in their group and will be looking to beat Sweden and leaders France to get to the top of the group. They started the group stage with a draw against Sweden but they are heading into this fixture on the back of a win over France. Beating Sweden, who are at the bottom of the group, shouldn't be much of a problem though, as they are winless in their first four games of the group stage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs Ireland kick-off time
|Date:
|July 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Carrow Road
The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch England vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on ITV and STV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
England team news
Chelsea's Lauren James and goalkeeper Mary Earps will be unavailable for this game due to their injuries.
In Earps' absence, Hannah Hampton will continue to deputise in between the sticks.
England Women Possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Toone, Walsh; Mead, Hemp, Kelly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hampton, Keating, Thomas
|Defenders:
|Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Williamson, Carter, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner
|Midfielders:
|Walsh, Kirby, Toone, Park, Clinton, Kearns
|Forwards:
|Hemp, Mead, Kelly, Russo, Beever-Jones, Naz
Ireland team news
Jess Ziu will miss Ireland's clash against England due to her hamstring injury.
Apart from Ziu, there are no fresh absentees in the team and they will be hoping to field their strongest lineup to take on England.
Ireland Women Possible XI: Brosnan, Quinn, McCabe, Mannion, Hayes, Patten, O'Sullivan, Connolly, Payne, Carusa, Murphy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Brosnan, Moloney, Whitehouse
|Defenders:
|Stapleton, Caldwell, Hayes, Quinn, Mannion, Patten, Campbell
|Midfielders:
|McCabe, O’Sullivan, Connolly, Agg, Littlejohn, Toland, Payne, Atkinson, Quinn, McLaughlin
|Forwards:
|Carusa, Larkin, Barrett, Kiernan, Murphy, Whelan
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the past meetings between England Women and Ireland Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2024
|Ireland 0-2 England
|Euro qualifiers
|January 2014
|England 1-0 Sweden
|Friendly