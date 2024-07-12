England Women vs Ireland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between England and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Ireland in the Women's Euro qualifiers at Carrow Road on Friday.

England are third in their group and will be looking to beat Sweden and leaders France to get to the top of the group. They started the group stage with a draw against Sweden but they are heading into this fixture on the back of a win over France. Beating Sweden, who are at the bottom of the group, shouldn't be much of a problem though, as they are winless in their first four games of the group stage.

England vs Ireland kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on ITV and STV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Chelsea's Lauren James and goalkeeper Mary Earps will be unavailable for this game due to their injuries.

In Earps' absence, Hannah Hampton will continue to deputise in between the sticks.

England Women Possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Toone, Walsh; Mead, Hemp, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hampton, Keating, Thomas Defenders: Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Williamson, Carter, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner Midfielders: Walsh, Kirby, Toone, Park, Clinton, Kearns Forwards: Hemp, Mead, Kelly, Russo, Beever-Jones, Naz

Ireland team news

Jess Ziu will miss Ireland's clash against England due to her hamstring injury.

Apart from Ziu, there are no fresh absentees in the team and they will be hoping to field their strongest lineup to take on England.

Ireland Women Possible XI: Brosnan, Quinn, McCabe, Mannion, Hayes, Patten, O'Sullivan, Connolly, Payne, Carusa, Murphy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Moloney, Whitehouse Defenders: Stapleton, Caldwell, Hayes, Quinn, Mannion, Patten, Campbell Midfielders: McCabe, O’Sullivan, Connolly, Agg, Littlejohn, Toland, Payne, Atkinson, Quinn, McLaughlin Forwards: Carusa, Larkin, Barrett, Kiernan, Murphy, Whelan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the past meetings between England Women and Ireland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 2024 Ireland 0-2 England Euro qualifiers January 2014 England 1-0 Sweden Friendly

