How to watch today's Dundee United vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers make the trip to Dundee to take on Dundee United in Sunday's Scottish Premiership tie at Tannadice Park.

The second-placed visitors are 13 points behind current leaders Celtic, while the Tangerines will aim to close their 10-point gap to the Gers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee United vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Dundee United vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tannadice Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers will be played at Tannadice Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, January 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Dundee United team news

Craig Sibbald and David Babunski remain sidelined through injuries, while Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is likely to persist with Sam Dalby in attack despite the forward's barren run of four games.

Relatively in-form Louis Moult should join Dalby up front.

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be without Dujon Sterling, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injuries, while Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny emerge as doubts.

Mohammed Diomande is in line for a recall in midfield, with Nicolas Raskin, Nedim Bajrami and Ridvan Yilmaz supporting Hamza Igamane in attack.

