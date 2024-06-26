Czech Republic vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Czech Republic and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czech Republic and Turkey will be vying to finish second in Group F in Euro 2024 when the two nations clash at Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.

Despite the 3-0 loss to Portugal last time out, the Crescent-Stars just need to avoid defeat to join the group leaders from the cluster.

On the other hand, it's a must-win game for Ivan Hasek's side, who will also hope that in the unlikely event Georgia do not shock Portugal in the game played simultaneously.

Czech Republic vs Turkey kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Volksparkstadion

The European Championship match between Czech Republic and Turkey will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 26, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Czech Republic vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Czech Republic and Turkey will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV4 and ITVX.

Team news & squads

Czech Republic team news

Hasek will be sweating on the availability of Patrick Schick for the crucial tie, while Mojmir Chytil and Adam Hlozek can be considered in attack.

West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal will continue in the XI.

Czech Republic possible XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Barak, Hlozek; Chytil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stanek, Kovar, Jaros Defenders: Zima, Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Vitik, Doudera, D. Jurasek, Krejci, Vlcek Midfielders: Barak, Sevcik, Provod, Cerny, Lingr, Cerv, Soucek, Sulc, M. Jurasek Forwards: Hlozek, Schick, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory

Turkey team news

With Mert Gunok back in the fold after recovering from a knee problem, Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella will have to pick between the Besiktas goalkeeper and Manchester United's Altay Bayindir on Wednesday.

Irfan Can Kahveci and Arda Guler are also available for selection after shaking off their respective niggles, but Abdulkerim Bardakci is suspended on account of picking a booking each in the last two games.

Turkey possible XI: Bayindir; Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir Defenders: Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Kaplan, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan Midfielders: Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun Forwards: Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Czech Republic and Turkey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 19, 2022 Turkey 2-1 Czech Republic International Friendly June 21, 2016 Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey UEFA European Championship October 10, 2015 Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey UEFA European Championship Qualifiers October 10, 2014 Turkey 1-2 Czech Republic UEFA European Championship Qualifiers February 6, 2013 Turkey 0-2 Czech Republic International Friendly

