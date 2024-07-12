Croatia Women vs Wales Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Croatia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Croatia will take on Wales in the Women's Euro qualifiers at the Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek Stadium on Friday.

These two teams played the first game of the group and it was Wales who triumphed in fine style, with a 4-0 scoreline. Croatia, who are currently at the top of the group standings, will be hoping they can bring their opponents' unbeaten run in the group stage to an end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Croatia vs Wales kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.15pm BST Venue: Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek Stadium

The match will be played at the Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Croatia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Croatia and Wales will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One Wales and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wales Women team news

Safia Middleton-Patel, Mared Griffiths and Carrie Jones have returned to the side after recovering from their injuries and they were part of the squad in the previous round.

Soffia Kelly, Elena Cole, Ania Denham, and Elise Hughes remain sidelined due to injuries.

Wales Women possible XI: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Ladd, Estcourt, Woodham; Rowe, Ingle, James, Fishlock; Holland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soper, Clark, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Evans, Roberts, Ladd, Estcourt Midfielders: Woodham, Ingle, James, Joel, Rowe, Griffiths, Morgan Forwards: Walters, Holland, Barton, Fishlock, Francis, McAteer, Jones, Powell, Jones

Croatia Women team news

Croatia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their group game against Wales on Friday.

They were dealt a painful 0-4 defeat in the reverse fixtures in April and will be desperate to bounce back from it and keep their top spot secure in the group.

Croatia Women possible XI: Bacic; Orkic, Nevrkla, Kunstek; Dulcic, Vracevic, Lojna, Krznaric, Jelencic; Jedvaj, Markovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bacic, Filipovic, Fiket Defenders: Orkic, Jelencic, Nevrkla, Canjevac, Kunstek, Kirilenko Midfielders: Vracevic, Krznaric, Pezelj, Krajinovic, Spajic, Lubina Forwards: Rudelic, Lojna, Ljustina, Jedvaj, Mikulica, Vidovic, Markovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Wales Women and Croatia Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 2024 Wales 4-0 Croatia Euro qualifiers March, 2015 Croatia 1-1 Wales Women's International Friendly

Useful links