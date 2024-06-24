Colombia vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Colombia and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Colombia, will open their 2024 Copa America campaign on Monday against Paraguay in Group D action from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Los Cafeteros' last defeat came on February 1, 2022, giving them a 23-game unbeaten run. Their form recently has been off the charts, including two friendlies in June, where they beat the United States 5-1 and Bolivia 3-0. They also have wins over Spain, Mexico, and Brazil since November 2023.

Colombia lost on penalties to Argentina in their Copa America run in 2021, but beat Peru 3-2 in the third-place match.

Paraguay, meanwhile, made it to the knockout stage in the 2021 Copa America but lost on penalties to Peru in the quarterfinals. The Albirroja had mixed success in June friendlies. They beat Panama in their last game, three days after losing 3-0 to Chile. They also played out a draw against Peru in the first friendly of the month.

Colombia vs Paraguay kick-off time

Date: Monday, June 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm BST Venue: NRG Stadium

The Copa America 2024 clash between Colombia and Paraguay will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 11:00 pm BST on Monday, June 24, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America 2024 clash between Colombia and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Colombia boss Lorenzo has a full squad to pick his starting XI from and will probably go with a similar line-up to the one that led Colombia's 5-1 hammering of the United States earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, centre-back Jhon Lucumí, midfielder Jefferson Lerma and attackers Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Rafael Santos Borre are the undisputed regular choices.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Lerma, Uribe; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Santos Borre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Ospina, Montero Defenders: Muñoz, Arias, Cuesta, Lucumí, Mina, Sánchez, Machado, Mojica Midfielders: Castaño, Lerma, Uribe, Rios, Carrascal, Rodríguez, Quintero Forwards: Asprilla, Arias, Sinisterra, Durán, Borja, Díaz, Borré, Córdoba

Paraguay team news

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete, left-back Matías Espinoza and midfielder Andres Cubas all trained fully in the days before this game and should all start from the outset.

Gustavo Velasquez appears to have the edge ahead of right-back rival Ivan Ramirez after scoring in the 1-0 victory over Panama.

The Paraguayans will rely on their two Premier League attackers in the front three in what is believed to be a 4-3-3 formation, with Miguel Almiron on the right and Julio Enciso on the left.

Paraguay possible XI: Coronel; Velazquez, Balbuena, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Cubas, Almiron; Sosa, Bareiro, Enciso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Aguilar, Morínigo Defenders: Alderete, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Velázquez, Ramírez, Espinoza, Giménez Midfielders: Rojas, Sánchez, Cubas, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Caballero, Peralta Forwards: Sosa, Almirón, Enciso, Romero, Bareiro, Arce, González, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/11/23 Paraguay 0-1 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 20/11/22 Colombia 2-0 Paraguay International Friendly Games 17/11/21 Colombia 0-0 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 06/09/21 Paraguay 1-1 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 24/06/19 Colombia 1-0 Paraguay Copa América

