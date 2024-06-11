Chile vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chile will round up their 2024 Copa America preparations with an international friendly against fellow Copas-bound Paraguay at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Tuesday.
La Roja last registered a 3-2 loss to France, while Los Guaranies will play a friendly against Panama following this game. Daniel Garnero's side were last involved in a goalless draw with Peru last time out.
Chile vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 am BST
|Venue:
|Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos
The international friendly between Chile and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.
It will kick off at 1 am BST on Wednesday, June 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Chile vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Chile team news
Alexis Sanchez now has the most number of international appearances for Chile (162), while Eduardo Vargas is set to continue to lead the attack.
La Roja boss Ricardo Gareca is unlikely to make any changes to his lineup from the France defeat, as the back four consisting of Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Igor Lichnovsky and Gabriel Suazo should remain the same in front of Claudio Bravo in goal.
Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo; Echeverria, Nunez; Osorio, Sanchez, Davila; Vargas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bravo, Arias, Cortes
|Defenders:
|Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Loyola, Galdames
|Midfielders:
|Pulgar, Valdes, Nunez, Echeverria, Osorio, Perez
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Davila, Bolados, Zavala, Guerrero
Paraguay team news
Garnero could offer Alex Arce another shot in attack after the LDU Quito forward debuted in the Peru draw.
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron continues to provide support from the left side, with either Matias Rojas or Ramon Sosa running down the opposite flank.
Paraguay possible XI: Coronel; Ramirez, Gomez, Balbuena, Espinoza; Cubas, Villasanti; Rojas, Sanchez, Almiron; Arce
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Aguilar, Morinigo
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza, Ramirez, Velazquez, Gimenez
|Midfielders:
|Almiron, Sanchez, Villasanti, Gamarra, Rojas, Cubas, Cabellero, Bobadilla, Peralta, Aguayo
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Romero, Enciso, Sosa, Bareiro, Arce
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Paraguay across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2023
|Chile 0-0 Paraguay
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|March 27, 2023
|Chile 3-2 Paraguay
|International Friendly
|November 11, 2021
|Paraguay 0-1 Chile
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|October 10, 2021
|Chile 2-0 Paraguay
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|June 24, 2021
|Chile 0-2 Paraguay
|Copa America