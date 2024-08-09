How to watch today's Chesterfield vs Swindon Town League Two game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having secured promotion as National League champions, Chesterfield is set to welcome Swindon Town at the SMH Group Stadium for a League Two contest on Friday.

The hosts mark their return to the football league since the 2017-18 season, while the Robins finished a few places above the relegation in League Two last term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chesterfield vs Swindon Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: SMH Group Stadium

The League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be played at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chesterfield vs Swindon Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chesterfield team news

Summer signing Chey Dunkley will start alongside Jamie Grimes at the heart of the defense.

At the other end, centre-forward Will Grigg will be supported by wingers Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield possible XI: Boot; Mandeville, Grimes, Dunkley, Gordon; Banks, Oldaker; Colclough, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Boot, Rinaldo Defenders: Horton, Grimes, Williams, Palmer, Sheckleford, Daley-Campbell, Gordon, Dunkley, Tanton Midfielders: Naylor, Mandeville, Oldaker, Jacobs, Colclough, Hobson, Dobra, Banks, Jones, Cook, Abudu, Jessop, Mohiuddin, Drummond, Akinola Forwards: Grigg, Berry, Quigley, Marshall, Madden

Swindon Town team news

Jeff King should be featured as the right-wing-back against his former club, while former Leyton Orient players Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan will be reunited in the final third.

Former Liverpool junior Paul Glatzel is expected to start in midfield.

Swindon Town possible XI: Bycroft; Minturn, Freckleton, Wright; King, Clarke, Longelo, Glatzel, Delaney; Smith, Drinan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bycroft, Evans Defenders: Sobowale, Johnson, Delaney, Wright, Longelo, King, Freckleton, Hall, Minturn, McGregor, Hart Midfielders: Ofoborth, Cotterill, Clarke, McGurk, Cain, Uwakwe, Dworzak, Khan, Brown, Mitchell Forwards: Glatzel, Smith, Drinan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chesterfield and Swindon Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2018 Chesterfield 2-1 Swindon Town League Two November 11, 2017 Swindon Town 2-2 Chesterfield League Two March 4, 2017 Swindon Town 0-1 Chesterfield League One August 13, 2016 Chesterfield 3-1 Swindon Town League One April 23, 2016 Swindon Town 1-0 Chesterfield League One

Useful links