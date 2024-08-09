This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michael Jacobs ChesterfieldChesterfield
League Two
team-logo
Technique Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chesterfield vs Swindon Town League Two game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

League TwoChesterfieldSwindonChesterfield vs Swindon

How to watch the League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having secured promotion as National League champions, Chesterfield is set to welcome Swindon Town at the SMH Group Stadium for a League Two contest on Friday.

The hosts mark their return to the football league since the 2017-18 season, while the Robins finished a few places above the relegation in League Two last term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chesterfield vs Swindon Town kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:SMH Group Stadium

The League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be played at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chesterfield vs Swindon Town online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the UK, the League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Chesterfield team news

Summer signing Chey Dunkley will start alongside Jamie Grimes at the heart of the defense.

At the other end, centre-forward Will Grigg will be supported by wingers Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield possible XI: Boot; Mandeville, Grimes, Dunkley, Gordon; Banks, Oldaker; Colclough, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Boot, Rinaldo
Defenders:Horton, Grimes, Williams, Palmer, Sheckleford, Daley-Campbell, Gordon, Dunkley, Tanton
Midfielders:Naylor, Mandeville, Oldaker, Jacobs, Colclough, Hobson, Dobra, Banks, Jones, Cook, Abudu, Jessop, Mohiuddin, Drummond, Akinola
Forwards:Grigg, Berry, Quigley, Marshall, Madden

Swindon Town team news

Jeff King should be featured as the right-wing-back against his former club, while former Leyton Orient players Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan will be reunited in the final third.

Former Liverpool junior Paul Glatzel is expected to start in midfield.

Swindon Town possible XI: Bycroft; Minturn, Freckleton, Wright; King, Clarke, Longelo, Glatzel, Delaney; Smith, Drinan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bycroft, Evans
Defenders:Sobowale, Johnson, Delaney, Wright, Longelo, King, Freckleton, Hall, Minturn, McGregor, Hart
Midfielders:Ofoborth, Cotterill, Clarke, McGurk, Cain, Uwakwe, Dworzak, Khan, Brown, Mitchell
Forwards:Glatzel, Smith, Drinan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chesterfield and Swindon Town across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 24, 2018Chesterfield 2-1 Swindon TownLeague Two
November 11, 2017Swindon Town 2-2 ChesterfieldLeague Two
March 4, 2017Swindon Town 0-1 ChesterfieldLeague One
August 13, 2016Chesterfield 3-1 Swindon TownLeague One
April 23, 2016Swindon Town 1-0 ChesterfieldLeague One

Useful links

Advertisement