How to watch today's Chesterfield vs Swindon Town League Two game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having secured promotion as National League champions, Chesterfield is set to welcome Swindon Town at the SMH Group Stadium for a League Two contest on Friday.
The hosts mark their return to the football league since the 2017-18 season, while the Robins finished a few places above the relegation in League Two last term.
Chesterfield vs Swindon Town kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|SMH Group Stadium
The League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be played at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Chesterfield vs Swindon Town online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the League Two match between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Chesterfield team news
Summer signing Chey Dunkley will start alongside Jamie Grimes at the heart of the defense.
At the other end, centre-forward Will Grigg will be supported by wingers Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra.
Chesterfield possible XI: Boot; Mandeville, Grimes, Dunkley, Gordon; Banks, Oldaker; Colclough, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Boot, Rinaldo
|Defenders:
|Horton, Grimes, Williams, Palmer, Sheckleford, Daley-Campbell, Gordon, Dunkley, Tanton
|Midfielders:
|Naylor, Mandeville, Oldaker, Jacobs, Colclough, Hobson, Dobra, Banks, Jones, Cook, Abudu, Jessop, Mohiuddin, Drummond, Akinola
|Forwards:
|Grigg, Berry, Quigley, Marshall, Madden
Swindon Town team news
Jeff King should be featured as the right-wing-back against his former club, while former Leyton Orient players Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan will be reunited in the final third.
Former Liverpool junior Paul Glatzel is expected to start in midfield.
Swindon Town possible XI: Bycroft; Minturn, Freckleton, Wright; King, Clarke, Longelo, Glatzel, Delaney; Smith, Drinan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bycroft, Evans
|Defenders:
|Sobowale, Johnson, Delaney, Wright, Longelo, King, Freckleton, Hall, Minturn, McGregor, Hart
|Midfielders:
|Ofoborth, Cotterill, Clarke, McGurk, Cain, Uwakwe, Dworzak, Khan, Brown, Mitchell
|Forwards:
|Glatzel, Smith, Drinan
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chesterfield and Swindon Town across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 24, 2018
|Chesterfield 2-1 Swindon Town
|League Two
|November 11, 2017
|Swindon Town 2-2 Chesterfield
|League Two
|March 4, 2017
|Swindon Town 0-1 Chesterfield
|League One
|August 13, 2016
|Chesterfield 3-1 Swindon Town
|League One
|April 23, 2016
|Swindon Town 1-0 Chesterfield
|League One