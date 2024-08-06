How to watch today's Chelsea vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are coming off a Clasico defeat when they take on Chelsea in a club friendly at the Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.

In fact, Los Blancos have lost both their pre-season friendlies so far. They first faced a 1-0 loss to AC Milan before going down 1-2 against Barcelona.

On the other hand, Enzo Maresca's men continue with their preparations after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 am BST Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United Kingdom.

It will kick off at 12:30 am BST on Wednesday, August 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have linked up with the Blues in the USA since turning out at 2024 Copa America, but the likes of Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher would continue enjoying their break post Euro 2024.

Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi are sidelined through injuries.

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are likely to join forces with Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke in attack, while Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are in contention to start at the back.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen may be handed a start ahead of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; James, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell; Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Beach, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Fofana, Viega, Colwill, Tosin, Acheampong, Badiashile, James, Gusto, Chilwell Midfielders: Ugochukwu, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, Santos, Chukwuemeka, Fernandez, Caicedo Forwards: Sterling, Geaorge, Mudryk, Angelo, Madueke, Nkunku, Guiu, Broja

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga were all not named for the US tour, with David Alaba still nursing an ACL injury.

Notably, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr could start alongside Endrick here, while Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger are in line to face their former employers.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia; Guler, Martin, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez Defenders: Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Ramon, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Martinez Midfielders: Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Paz, Martin, De Leon, Palacios Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Latasa, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 18, 2023 Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League April 12, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea UEFA Champions League April 12, 2022 Real Madrid 2-3 AET Chelsea UEFA Champions League April 6, 2022 Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League May 5, 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

