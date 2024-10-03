How to watch today's Chelsea vs Gent Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Chelsea and Gent, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be aiming to register their fifth straight win in all competitions when they square against Gent in Thursday's Conference League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's Blues recorded 5-0 and 4-2 wins over Barrow and Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Premier League, respectively, last week.

Gent last picked up a 3-0 win over OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

How to watch Chelsea vs Gent online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Chelsea and Gent will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and will be available to stream online live through discovery+.

Chelsea vs Gent kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The UEFA Conference League match between Chelsea and Gent will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, October 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

After making wholesale changes in the last couple of games in domestic competitions, Maresca will make best use of the size of his squad once again.

Cole Palmer has not been included in the squad for the mid-week game, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk will all battle to feature in the final third.

Romeo Lavia is in line for a start in the middle, but Reece James and Omari Kellyman remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Disasi, Badiashile, Renato Veiga; Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall; Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Gent team news

It is unlikely that Sven Kums, Andrew Hjulsager and Aime Omgba will be available for selection for the visitors.

Son of former Chelsea forward Eidur, Andri Gudjohnsen will be pushing for a start against the Blues but may need to be content with a spot on the bench as Max Dean is more likely to get the nod.

Gent possible XI: Roef; Mitrovic, Watanabe, Torunarigha; Fadiga, Ito, Delorge-Kneiper, Brown; Gandelman, Dean, Surdez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmidt, Fortin, De Schrevel, Roef Defenders: Brown, Watanabe, Gambor, Mitrovic, Araujo, Fadiga, Torunarigha, Fortuna Midfielders: Gandelman, Gerkens, Ito, Delorge, Samoise, De Vlieger Forwards: Gudjohnsen, Sonko, Dean, Varela, Vancsa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Chelsea and Gent face each other across all competitions.

